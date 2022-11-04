ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13newsnow.com

Aggies Fend off Spartans, 49-24

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bhayshul Tuten scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, to lead North Carolina A&T past Norfolk State 49-24 on Saturday afternoon at Truist Stadium. In the first meeting between the teams since N.C. A&T left the MEAC for the Big South Conference, the Aggies (6-3)...
GREENSBORO, NC
13newsnow.com

Captains Hold Off TCNJ, 24-21, for Sixth Consecutive Victory

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University jumped to a 17-0 lead over the College of New Jersey at halftime Saturday, and then had to hang on for a 24-21 victory at Kelchner Field at TowneBank Stadium. The Captains, now 7-2 and 5-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

William & Mary uses ground attack to subdue Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and his 49-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped send William & Mary past Hampton 20-14 on Saturday. Imoh took the handoff from quarterback Darius Wilson, ran left, broke a tackle at the line, bounced back to the right, shed two tacklers in the secondary and went untouched from there to give the Tribe (8-1, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) a 17-14 lead with 22 seconds left in the third.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU Football Offense Struggles in a 12-0 Home Loss to Marshall

NORFOLK, Va. — Faced with the unenviable task of scoring against the Sun Belt Conference's best defense, Old Dominion's offense struggled mightily at S.B. Ballard Stadium Saturday. Unable to get its ground game going, and stymied by four turnovers, the Monarchs were shut out for the first time in...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
US News and World Report

The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
RICHMOND, VA

