NSU basketball stays mentally focused with 12 players returning from last years roster
NORFOLK, Va. — College basketball season is just about underway and one team we can expect a dominant season out of are the Norfolk State Spartans. They're coming off one of their best seasons in program history finishing 24-7, while also claiming their second consecutive MEAC championship. Head Coach...
Aggies Fend off Spartans, 49-24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bhayshul Tuten scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, to lead North Carolina A&T past Norfolk State 49-24 on Saturday afternoon at Truist Stadium. In the first meeting between the teams since N.C. A&T left the MEAC for the Big South Conference, the Aggies (6-3)...
Captains Hold Off TCNJ, 24-21, for Sixth Consecutive Victory
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University jumped to a 17-0 lead over the College of New Jersey at halftime Saturday, and then had to hang on for a 24-21 victory at Kelchner Field at TowneBank Stadium. The Captains, now 7-2 and 5-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference,...
William & Mary uses ground attack to subdue Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and his 49-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped send William & Mary past Hampton 20-14 on Saturday. Imoh took the handoff from quarterback Darius Wilson, ran left, broke a tackle at the line, bounced back to the right, shed two tacklers in the secondary and went untouched from there to give the Tribe (8-1, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) a 17-14 lead with 22 seconds left in the third.
ODU Football Offense Struggles in a 12-0 Home Loss to Marshall
NORFOLK, Va. — Faced with the unenviable task of scoring against the Sun Belt Conference's best defense, Old Dominion's offense struggled mightily at S.B. Ballard Stadium Saturday. Unable to get its ground game going, and stymied by four turnovers, the Monarchs were shut out for the first time in...
Former ODU Women's Basketball Great Nancy Lieberman Immortalized With Statue on Campus
NORFOLK, Va. — Former Old Dominion women's basketball All-American Nancy Lieberman, who led the Monarchs to two national titles and is one of the nation's most well-known women's sports figures, recently became the first person immortalized with a statue on ODU's campus. Old Dominion unveiled a six-foot bronze statue...
Rod Taylor steps down as Head Coach of Admirals, Jeff Carr named his replacement
NORFOLK, Va. — After a 1-7 start to the 2022 season, former player and head coach Rod Taylor resigned on Monday afternoon in his third ECHL season. The Admirals have named assistant coach Jeff Carr as head coach effective immediately. “Rod has poured his heart and soul into Admirals...
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
Chesapeake church showcases HBCUs on "HBCU Sunday"
The Mount at Chesapeake hosted "HBCU Sunday" to honor and showcase HBCUs in the Hampton Roads area. There were performances by several groups.
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
Will someone ever take the top prize? 40 drawings without a Powerball jackpot winner
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The already record-breaking Powerball jackpot rose again Saturday night after once again there was no winner. Saturday night, the winning numbers were 28 – 45 – 53 – 56 – 69 for the white balls and 20 for the red Powerball.
Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first
Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular music festival to Virginia Beach, in-person ticket sales opened to locals two hours prior to the start of online sales.
Boy shot at Hopewell apartment complex was playing football, neighbors say
A young person was shot at an apartment complex in Hopewell Friday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
2 Powerball tickets bought in Chesapeake win $150K, $50K
One ticket that won $150,000 on Monday was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway. The other winning ticket that won $50,000 was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 1108 Volvo Parkway.
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia
The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality show
A Richmond couple, Howard and Katelyn Newstate call themselves "Newstate Nomads." That's because the couple travels and lives full-time in their Winnebago. It was Howard's idea to live mobile in a 200-square-foot RV back in 2018.
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WATCH: Bobcat visits Hampton Roads backyard
A wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a bobcat sighting in a Suffolk neighborhood.
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of S. Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
