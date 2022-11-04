Mastodons women’s soccer season ends in Horizon League semifinals

MILWAUKEE (WANE) – The Mastodons women’s soccer program’s dream season ended in heartbreaking fashion after a 1-0 loss to Youngstown State in the Horizon League semifinals.

Just like the regular season matchup, Youngstown State’s Abriana Rondin netted the only goal of the match in the 51st minute. Purdue Fort Wayne outshot Youngstown State, 14-12, including an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal.

The Mastodons wrap up the season with a program-best record of 9-4-6.

