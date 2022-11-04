Read full article on original website
Meet the 3 candidates running for Baton Rouge school board in District 4
A school administrator, operator of an after-school program and the head of a company that tracks and provides service to incarcerated youth are all seeking elective office for the first time on Tuesday as they vie for the District 4 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The...
Day of hope planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A day of hope and encouragement is being planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Organizers said the event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. They are calling the event “The Table is Spread.”
EBR Schools: No reported injuries after four buses ‘broken into’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms that four of their school buses “were broken into.”. The school system is still trying to figure out when the break-ins took place. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story and more...
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge urges public to support needy families during Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Christmas, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) is aiming to help over 500 financially strapped families engage in the season’s gift-giving festivities without worrying about how they’re going to cover the cost of expenses. The organization issued...
Metro Council says CATS board 'hiding' from investigation, litigation could settle dispute
Two months into the Metro Council’s investigation of members of the oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system, attorneys for the council’s investigative committee say they’re being stonewalled in their effort to gather evidence. A notice compelling the Capital Area Transit System’s Board of...
Letters: Instead of fees, how about new priorities in EBR's bloated budget?
Did Sharon Weston Broome ever hear the phrase "The buck stops here?" She should look up it and its meaning. After being "misled" about the stormwater waste fee and its disastrous failure, the citizens of Baton Rouge deserve a better explanation from their CEO than that it's not her fault.
Study shows how city-parish planned to get property owners to pay for controversial Stormwater Utility Fee
BATON ROUGE - Before the Stormwater Utility Fee was introduced to the public, the city-parish was trying to figure out how to get people to pay for it, since we were told the feds were forcing the local government to fix a crisis with the stormwater system. "The alternative is...
JR Ball: Stormwater-gate spells end for Mayor Broome
Sharon Weston Broome is done as mayor of Baton Rouge. This is the stark reality after the October massacre that was her double-secret, truth-avoiding, flawed-fee mockery of a stormwater management plan, writes Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball in his new opinion piece. Not since the deep tunneling sewer system...
18 Livingston Parish inmates earn their GEDs
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eighteen Livingston Parish Detention Center inmates earned their GEDs on Friday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections partnered with the HiSET program to educate offenders and assist them in obtaining the qualification.
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
Mayor calls the replica war ship that can be seen thanks to low water levels a 'ghost that won't go away'
Le Pelican, the replica of a 17th Century warship, is visible again thanks to the low water levels on the Mississippi River. "It's the ghost that won't go away," Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Thursday. The mayor said he attempted to visit the river bank to see the ship, but he...
Central Buys City Hall Site
By Woody Jenkins, Editor, Central City News — CENTRAL — The City of Central has purchased 9.55 acres of land near the intersection of Hooper and Sullivan roads for construction of a new City Hall. The property is located on the west side of Hooper. Mayor David Barrow...
Spanish Moon building bought by Baton Rouge advertising firm; here’s what they’ll do with the space
TILT, a Baton Rouge creative advertising agency, has purchased the old Spanish Moon building on Highland Road and will convert the former bar and music space into its headquarters, according to the real estate company that represented TILT in the transaction. The building sold for $385,000 in a deal that...
Last weekend for this year’s Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the last weekend for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 marks the final stretch of this year’s state fair. The fair opens at noon on Saturday and will show the LSU vs Alabama game. On...
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
New robotic server making its rounds at Baton Rouge restaurant
BATON ROUGE - There's a new employee at Rouj Creole: the BellaBot, a robotic server lending a helping hand at the restaurant. The robot helps with the cleaning load and getting orders out quickly to customers. "Basically right now, it's an aid to the servers... BellaBot delivers drinks to the...
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
