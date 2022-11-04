Read full article on original website
WCJB
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
villages-news.com
Artists will be exhibiting their work at Brownwood Paddock Square
The Visual Artists Association’s Art Round The Square will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Brownwood Paddock Square. More than 30 talented artists will be selling two and three dimensional original creations.
Plan a Festive and Fun Thanksgiving at Disney Springs
The holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving – it’ll be here soon! Thanksgiving at Disney World usually means a trip to Disney Springs for many locals and visitors alike. Our quick guide to Thanksgiving at Disney Springs includes where to book your Thanksgiving dinner reservation, where to grab a special treat, and some tips on parking and when to visit.
playgroundmagazine.com
New Holiday Fun at Dazzling Nights 2022
Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens November 25–January 1 featuring brand-new lighting installations, meet-and-greet characters, kids play area & more food offerings!. Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights”– a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience.
Annual Bark and Brew event returns to Oviedo this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Oviedo will be holding its annual Bark and Brew, Canines and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. Festivities for the event will include food trucks, craft breweries, canine demonstrations and playtime. Live bands will also be performing in the outdoor amphitheater...
Out of this world Kids Night at Orlando Science Center
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center will be celebrating Kids Night at the Museum next weekend. Children between the ages of 5-12 are invited to enjoy an evening of learning that celebrates the science that inspired some favorite books and movies. Activities include exploring exhibits, classroom STEM activities...
Walt Disney World Resort ushers in holiday season with new decorations
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Halloween festivities have ended at Walt Disney World Resort, making room for the holiday season to begin. Workers transformed the Magic Kingdom park into a winter wonderland Wednesday with holiday magic. It was the first day of a multiday transformation across the four theme...
9 things to do this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is in a bit of a hold right now, as spooky Halloween decorations come down, and bright and cheery holiday decor goes up. Still, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Orlando. Check out our top 9 things in the list below. HOLLERBACH’S NOVEMBERFEST...
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
fox4now.com
Apple AirTag helps bring lost pup home
ORLANDO, Fla. — In a first for an Orlando shelter, a piece of technology on a lost dog helped reunite the pet with its owner in just two hours. Rocky’s little adventure started at his home and ended about 20 minutes away at Orange County Animal Services. Denise...
wdfxfox34.com
The Visitors Guide to Orlando Entertainment
Originally Posted On: https://pick-kart.com/the-visitors-guide-to-orlando-entertainment/. Did you know that in 2021, there were 59.3 million tourists to Orlando?. When everyone struggles to go out and have a good time, it’s nice to know that theme parks are still a huge draw. You’ll want to know the best way to make...
Villages Daily Sun
Renaissance Faire is back, starting today
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is back in the Enchanted Forest for its 21st anniversary. The event starts today from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28598 Lady of the Lakes Ave. in Tavares and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Tickets are at lakerenfaire.com/tickets.
westorlandonews.com
Sale of Bohemian Hotel Celebration in Orlando
Hodges Ward Elliott, a boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the fee-simple sale of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, Autograph Collection, a 115-room hotel in Celebration, Florida, which is part of the Orlando market. The prominent hospitality asset, unencumbered of management and part of Marriott’s upscale Autograph Collection of luxury...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Here’s where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. Orange County will have four sandbag locations open for residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:. Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave. Ft. Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N....
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
orangeobserver.com
This is what a $10.6 million home looks like
A home in Isleworth sold for $10.6 million to top all Windermere real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 5115 Fairway Oaks Drive, Windermere, sold Oct. 21, for $10,600,000. Built in 2015, it has seven bedrooms, seven baths, four half-baths and 15,063 square feet of living area.
orangeobserver.com
City of Ocoee to host Veterans Day Ceremony
The City of Ocoee will celebrate its Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center. According to a press release, this will be the first time the city holds an in-person ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will include remarks...
attractionsmagazine.com
What to expect for SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration 2022
The holidays are back at SeaWorld Orlando! On select dates from Nov. 11, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023, guests will be able to view holiday lights and decorations, enjoy new family-friendly entertainment, and ice skate in one of Central Florida’s only ice skating rinks. During the day, SeaWorld Orlando guests will...
wogx.com
Sanford 'Octoberfest' becomes 'Novemberfest' as flooding from Ian finally recedes
As people filled their cups with imported German beer, downtown Sanford is also filled with a sense of normalcy. Sanford's Octoberfest was supposed to be on October 14, on the still-flooded Seminole Boulevard. Moving just a block up the street, organizers are relieved to pull it off.
