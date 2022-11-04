ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

WCJB

Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
OCALA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Plan a Festive and Fun Thanksgiving at Disney Springs

The holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving – it’ll be here soon! Thanksgiving at Disney World usually means a trip to Disney Springs for many locals and visitors alike. Our quick guide to Thanksgiving at Disney Springs includes where to book your Thanksgiving dinner reservation, where to grab a special treat, and some tips on parking and when to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

New Holiday Fun at Dazzling Nights 2022

Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens November 25–January 1 featuring brand-new lighting installations, meet-and-greet characters, kids play area & more food offerings!. Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights”– a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Out of this world Kids Night at Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center will be celebrating Kids Night at the Museum next weekend. Children between the ages of 5-12 are invited to enjoy an evening of learning that celebrates the science that inspired some favorite books and movies. Activities include exploring exhibits, classroom STEM activities...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is in a bit of a hold right now, as spooky Halloween decorations come down, and bright and cheery holiday decor goes up. Still, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Orlando. Check out our top 9 things in the list below. HOLLERBACH’S NOVEMBERFEST...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Apple AirTag helps bring lost pup home

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a first for an Orlando shelter, a piece of technology on a lost dog helped reunite the pet with its owner in just two hours. Rocky’s little adventure started at his home and ended about 20 minutes away at Orange County Animal Services. Denise...
ORLANDO, FL
wdfxfox34.com

The Visitors Guide to Orlando Entertainment

Originally Posted On: https://pick-kart.com/the-visitors-guide-to-orlando-entertainment/. Did you know that in 2021, there were 59.3 million tourists to Orlando?. When everyone struggles to go out and have a good time, it’s nice to know that theme parks are still a huge draw. You’ll want to know the best way to make...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Renaissance Faire is back, starting today

The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is back in the Enchanted Forest for its 21st anniversary. The event starts today from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28598 Lady of the Lakes Ave. in Tavares and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Tickets are at lakerenfaire.com/tickets.
TAVARES, FL
westorlandonews.com

Sale of Bohemian Hotel Celebration in Orlando

Hodges Ward Elliott, a boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the fee-simple sale of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, Autograph Collection, a 115-room hotel in Celebration, Florida, which is part of the Orlando market. The prominent hospitality asset, unencumbered of management and part of Marriott’s upscale Autograph Collection of luxury...
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida

When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
CHRISTMAS, FL
orangeobserver.com

This is what a $10.6 million home looks like

A home in Isleworth sold for $10.6 million to top all Windermere real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 5115 Fairway Oaks Drive, Windermere, sold Oct. 21, for $10,600,000. Built in 2015, it has seven bedrooms, seven baths, four half-baths and 15,063 square feet of living area.
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

City of Ocoee to host Veterans Day Ceremony

The City of Ocoee will celebrate its Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center. According to a press release, this will be the first time the city holds an in-person ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will include remarks...
OCOEE, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

What to expect for SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration 2022

The holidays are back at SeaWorld Orlando! On select dates from Nov. 11, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023, guests will be able to view holiday lights and decorations, enjoy new family-friendly entertainment, and ice skate in one of Central Florida’s only ice skating rinks. During the day, SeaWorld Orlando guests will...
ORLANDO, FL

