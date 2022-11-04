ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

Athens Renaissance goes fully virtual due to rise in illnesses among students, staff

Students at Athens Renaissance School will shift to all-virtual learning through Thursday due to a rising number of sick students and staff. Assistant Principal Catherine Preston said in an email to parents that the school will use this closure as an opportunity for deep cleaning at both ARS campuses. There...
WAAY-TV

UNA Planetarium will be open for viewing upcoming total lunar eclipse

On Tuesday a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence!. This week's total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years. The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from three to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting. Space at the...
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You didn’t notice that you were any different’

VINEMONT, Ala. – Snead’s Farmhouse in Vinemont has been growing and scheduling more of Owner Judy Snead’s puppet shows and educational sessions. Snead regularly guides field trips through her farm, where students enjoy the petting zoo, see her puppet show, make crafts and learn what it takes to care for the animals on the farm.   On Friday, Snead hosted Falkville Elementary’s second-grade class, which toured the farm and saw a puppet show. Snead’s puppet show is based on her children’s book that explains the beginnings of her farm.   She told the kids that after she began to acquire her animals, she felt...
VINEMONT, AL
theflorala.com

Room in the Inn Shoals adjusts to changes

Room in the Inn, Florence’s non-profit directed toward the unhoused population, has faced many trials and difficulties since its conception. This year, they find themselves without an intake center. The non-profit has faced push-back from Florence city government. Room in the Inn has already gone through three intake centers,...
FLORENCE, AL
wbrc.com

Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama. Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit....
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
FLORENCE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $15. November 3. theft of property-1st degree; Co. Rd. 482; 2013 Toyota Camry. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brookridge Ln. S.E.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL

