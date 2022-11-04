Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Athens Renaissance goes fully virtual due to rise in illnesses among students, staff
Students at Athens Renaissance School will shift to all-virtual learning through Thursday due to a rising number of sick students and staff. Assistant Principal Catherine Preston said in an email to parents that the school will use this closure as an opportunity for deep cleaning at both ARS campuses. There...
WAAY-TV
UNA Planetarium will be open for viewing upcoming total lunar eclipse
On Tuesday a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence!. This week's total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years. The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from three to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting. Space at the...
‘You didn’t notice that you were any different’
VINEMONT, Ala. – Snead’s Farmhouse in Vinemont has been growing and scheduling more of Owner Judy Snead’s puppet shows and educational sessions. Snead regularly guides field trips through her farm, where students enjoy the petting zoo, see her puppet show, make crafts and learn what it takes to care for the animals on the farm. On Friday, Snead hosted Falkville Elementary’s second-grade class, which toured the farm and saw a puppet show. Snead’s puppet show is based on her children’s book that explains the beginnings of her farm. She told the kids that after she began to acquire her animals, she felt...
Medical cannabis is coming to Florence
The Florence City Council unanimously voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city.
theflorala.com
Room in the Inn Shoals adjusts to changes
Room in the Inn, Florence’s non-profit directed toward the unhoused population, has faced many trials and difficulties since its conception. This year, they find themselves without an intake center. The non-profit has faced push-back from Florence city government. Room in the Inn has already gone through three intake centers,...
Michigan woman arrested after giving birth in Florence
A 34-year-old woman was arrested shortly after giving birth at a Lauderdale County hospital, according to authorities.
wvtm13.com
Cullman community mourns husband and father who is brain dead from neurological issues after heart and lung transplants
How can we encourage his wife and his three young sons, and convince them that he will soon be at peace?. Breathing again, walking again, smiling and as usual, making a difference?. Let’s all send condolences to the family of Cullman, Alabama’s, Jason McCollum, as I am so sorry to...
wbrc.com
Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama. Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit....
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
wvtm13.com
Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
1 killed, 3 injured in Decatur house fire Friday morning
A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.
Tuscumbia man accused of luring teen to run away from home
A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.
WANTED: Florence Police search for Russellville man
The Florence Police Department is looking for help locating a man with an active domestic violence warrant.
WAFF
Man killed in Decatur house fire identified, cause unknown at this time
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Decatur claimed the life of one person on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m. Three people evacuated a house fire...
WAAY-TV
Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company
One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County. Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places...
Athens man charged with drug trafficking
An Athens man has been arrested after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office found drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.
radio7media.com
Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $15. November 3. theft of property-1st degree; Co. Rd. 482; 2013 Toyota Camry. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brookridge Ln. S.E.
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
