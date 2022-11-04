Deciding when and where to announce your engagement can be just as important as the proposal itself. After all, this is a big moment that you'll want to remember forever. While some people might think it's tacky to announce their engagement at someone else's birthday party, others may see it as a way to kill two birds with one stone. After all, what better way to share the news than to do it at a festive gathering where everyone is in a good mood?

24 DAYS AGO