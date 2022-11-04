Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Uses Her Sister’s “Sweet 16th” Birthday Party as a Platform to Announce Her Engagement
Deciding when and where to announce your engagement can be just as important as the proposal itself. After all, this is a big moment that you'll want to remember forever. While some people might think it's tacky to announce their engagement at someone else's birthday party, others may see it as a way to kill two birds with one stone. After all, what better way to share the news than to do it at a festive gathering where everyone is in a good mood?
Woman who helped deliver her best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
A 28-year-old Arizona woman discovered that her best friend’s baby, whom she helped deliver, is actually her husband’s. Hailey Custer, a recovered addict, helped her best friend deliver a daughter only to learn that the child’s father is her own husband. She and her husband, Travis Bowling, had been married for six years then and had three children together.
Teen girl horrified when toddler mistakes her for mother, grabs onto her leg, and won't let go: 'Is this my life now?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've never liked children. That's why I made the smart decision never to have children of my own. I also stay as far away as possible from other people's children. Usually, it's easy.
lovewhatmatters.com
‘She was fighting to stay alive, but couldn’t fight anymore.’: Mom details NICU life with twins, tragic loss of 15-day-old daughter
This is the second part to Mollie’s story. Read part one here: ‘Nothing about this was what I expected.’: Mom shares twin pregnancy journey ending in emergency C-section. Disclaimer: This story contains details of child loss which may be upsetting for some. Meeting My Girls. “When I...
dotesports.com
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
dotesports.com
K’Sante’s win rate is abysmal at League of Legends release despite early buffs
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is the latest League of Legends champion to hit the live servers on Nov. 3. Trying to avoid the tradition of releasing unbalanced champions like Yuumi and Zeri, Riot Games preemptively buffed K’Sante on the PBE. But this wasn’t enough for the champion to become a relevant pick, even at his release.
dotesports.com
Crowd-buffed FURIA at IEM Rio are the best performing team of the Legends Stage so far
After three days of action in the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, one team currently stands alone at the top of the list of best performers, much to the delight of the local crowd that’s been behind them the entire time. FURIA, the sole remaining Brazilian...
12tomatoes.com
Grandson Shares Why He Got Ranked Last On His Grandma’s Family Leaderboard
Grandmothers always manage to reach a point in life where they do not care about sparing people’s feelings anymore. The grandmother in this story is especially brutal and you won’t be able to stop laughing once you see what she is doing. This New York man has been victimized by her latest gambit: a family ranking board that he finds himself at the bottom of.
dotesports.com
What are Purple Coins used for in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic Frontiers is overloaded with different collectible items that have little information. You can run around for hours collecting different items to level up Sonic’s abilities, unlock new moves, and help to complete the story—but there is one item that doesn’t seem to have a purpose at first.
dotesports.com
Despite Worlds finals loss, T1 made history in 2022 chase for League’s ‘grand slam’
T1’s 2022 squad may just be one of the biggest “what-if” stories in professional League of Legends history. The team started the year on the greatest run to ever open a season, winning 26 consecutive matches between January and May, while coming just one game away from lifting the Summoner’s Cup for the fourth time in franchise history in November.
dotesports.com
‘I was told I won’t win’: Deft recollects his hardships after winning Worlds 2022
A veteran of League of Legends, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu has—after 10 years of trying and failing—finally got his hands on the Summoner’s Cup over the weekend. After the initial hype and impressions have settled down, Deft discussed his long and hard road to becoming a World champion and all the challenges he has met along the way.
dotesports.com
#FaZeDown: Vitality push reigning Major champions to brink of elimination at IEM Rio
FaZe Clan, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world and PGL Antwerp Major champions, are one loss away from being sent home from the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage following a 16-6 defeat to Vitality in the 0-1 pool of the Swiss system. This is already a disastrous...
dotesports.com
Best Blue Draft low-rarity MTG cards in The Brothers’ War
Know the strongest Common and Uncommon Blue cards to Draft. Blue is one of the stronger Magic: The Gathering colors in The Brothers’ War Limited Draft format, featuring six cards that can slot into a variety of archetypes. Artifacts are the main theme of The Brothers’ War (BRO) set,...
dotesports.com
What meta? 28 unique champions were picked during the Worlds finals series between DRX and T1
Though fans expected a meta to quickly develop at this year’s League of Legends World Championship thanks to massive balance changes, as the tournament progressed, it became clear that no specific playstyle was set in stone. Within just the finals series between DRX and T1, a total of 28...
dotesports.com
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak details the game’s first legendary meeting
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. More than a week before the game’s release screengrabs from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have begun to appear online and in the most recent drop, it has been revealed how the player will come face to face with their first legendary Pokémon.
dotesports.com
Queen of the Outlands: Most-watched female Apex Legends streamer is a VTuber
Apricot has taken the top spot in the rankings of most-watched female Apex Legends streamers on Twitch across Season 14 of the Respawn battle royale, beating streamers like 39daph. Another VTuber, KSPKSP, also slipped in at tenth. Apricot, commonly known as Froot, is a VTuber from the VShoujo who debuted...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 devs want to make a melee DPS hero as long as they can solve some issues
Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson recently revealed that there is “definitely a chance” that a melee DPS hero could be in the plans for Overwatch 2. In an interview with Gamer Brave, three key members of the Overwatch 2 team discussed a number of various topics that ranged from the upcoming hero Ramattra to the impending queue times for tank players leading up to her release. The biggest talking point of the interview had to be the mention of wanting to create a melee DPS hero for Overwatch 2, though.
dotesports.com
‘This is Brazil’: Incredible moment from Gaules, FURIA players as they celebrate IEM Rio Major playoffs berth
Brazil has shown viewers an incredible time throughout the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio Major. Multiple teams from South America were representing a massive chunk of the Counter-Strike population, and now only one remains. The Legends Stage of the major has had a series of upsets. The top three...
Comments / 0