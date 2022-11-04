Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
See 34 photos as Lumen Christi football tops Hudson for district title
JACKSON, MI -- Lumen Christi scored on their opening drive and never looked back, rolling to a 35-0 win over Hudson on Friday night, Nov. 4. The Titans were able to stifle the Hudson offense, leading to interceptions throughout the game, and the MHSAA Division 7 district championship win. Lumen...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi shuts out Hudson
Lumen Christi raced out to an early lead and knocked off Hudson 35-0 to claim the district title. The Titans got 17 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns from Derrick Walker, as well as 96 rushing yards on 10 carries from Joe Lathers.
MLive.com
Top Ann Arbor-area cross country performers from state finals
There was a strong showing for Ann Arbor-area cross country runners at the Michigan high school state finals on Saturday. Chelsea senior Connell Alford won the Division 2 individual boys state championship while multiple other runners from across the area claimed all-state honors.
mackinawcitycomets.com
D4 Cross Country State Finals Results
We had 2 Comets running at the Division 4 Cross Country State Finals meet this morning. The meet was held at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI. The boys race had 249 runners in it and the girls race had 241. Finishing for the Comets:. 142nd place Larissa Huffman 22:57.16.
MLive.com
White Pigeon, Mendon make history in prep football playoffs with stunning upsets
KALAMAZOO, MI – Anything can happen in single-elimination tournaments, and a pair of Kalamazoo-area high school football teams seized moment and defied the odds with championships at stake on Friday. In the Division 8 bracket, White Pigeon stunned Reading with a 34-20 road win to claim consecutive district championships...
Watch No. 1 Dexter football celebrate first-ever district championship
DEXTER – There have been a lot of firsts for Dexter’s football team this season and the Dreadnaughts added another first on Friday. Dexter outscored South Lyon 17-0 in the fourth quarter to claim the program’s first-ever district title 24-7 at Al Ritt Stadium in the Division 2 tournament.
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area football scores for the district finals
JACKSON -- District champions were crowned on Friday in three games involving Jackson-area teams. Here is how the teams did.
Dexter’s historic district title win goes deeper than football
DEXTER – A historic season like the one Dexter’s football team has had this fall doesn’t come around every year. In fact, it never has for the Dreadnaughts.
Michigan basketball game score vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Live updates
Season opener: Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons When: 6:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Crisler Center. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
247Sports
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight
Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Kickoff time, TV announced for Michigan-Nebraska football game
Michigan returned home to Ann Arbor early Sunday morning with a smile on its face after dismantling Rutgers, and now it knows when it will play next. Kickoff time for the Wolverines’ game next Saturday, Nov. 12, against Nebraska has been set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air nationally on ABC, it was announced late Saturday.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
13abc.com
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The ABC Bakery has a new location, but it’s still sweet
JACKSON, MI – After working out of his home for two years, Randy Treacher decided it was time to expand and open The ABC Bakery in a brick-and-mortar shop. The new location of The ABC Bakery opened in the Jackson area in early October. Treacher, a retired Jackson County...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
Comments / 4