Hudson, MI

MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi shuts out Hudson

Lumen Christi raced out to an early lead and knocked off Hudson 35-0 to claim the district title. The Titans got 17 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns from Derrick Walker, as well as 96 rushing yards on 10 carries from Joe Lathers.
HUDSON, MI
MLive.com

Top Ann Arbor-area cross country performers from state finals

There was a strong showing for Ann Arbor-area cross country runners at the Michigan high school state finals on Saturday. Chelsea senior Connell Alford won the Division 2 individual boys state championship while multiple other runners from across the area claimed all-state honors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mackinawcitycomets.com

D4 Cross Country State Finals Results

We had 2 Comets running at the Division 4 Cross Country State Finals meet this morning. The meet was held at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI. The boys race had 249 runners in it and the girls race had 241. Finishing for the Comets:. 142nd place Larissa Huffman 22:57.16.
BROOKLYN, MI
247Sports

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
MLive.com

Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight

Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
TOLEDO, OH
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio

Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
TOLEDO, OH

