Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Following Ugly Loss On Sunday
We have breaking news out of the NFL this Monday morning. The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich. The AFC South franchise is coming off an ugly 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Reich has been with the Colts since 2018. He began with a bang, posting a 10-6 record in ...
Jon Gruden Reportedly Has Interest In College Football Job Opening
It's that time of year again in college football. "Grumors" are back. In what seems to be an annual tradition, a report has emerged that former NFL coach Jon Gruden could be interested in taking a college head coaching job. This time, the program is South Florida. Radio host JP Peterson tweeted ...
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
McDaniels: 'National Football League is Unforgiving When You Let Up'
The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 17-point lead for the third time this season when they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
2 new bidders emerge for potential Washington Commanders sale
As Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder evaluates a potential sale of the franchise, two new names have reportedly emerged with
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Wants to Join Commanders' Ownership Group; Franchise Could Sell for $7B
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to claim a stake in the Washington Commanders should Dan and Tanya Snyder sell the NFL franchise. "In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," he said to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."
Bleacher Report
King: Daniel Snyder Won't Sell Commanders to Jeff Bezos; Detests The Washington Post
If Dan Snyder does sell the Washington Commanders, it won't be to Jeff Bezos, according to Peter King of NBC Sports. "It'll never happen," a source told King. "Dan Snyder detests The Washington Post. No way he'd sell to the owner of that paper." Dan and Tanya Snyder announced last...
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
San Francisco 49ers Add Former Falcons Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers are adding some wide receiver depth following the team's bye week. According to multiple reports, the Niners are signing former Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. Last season, Sharpe caught 25 passes for 230 yards in Atlanta. He's clearly ...
Bleacher Report
Colts Legend Jeff Saturday Named Interim HC After Frank Reich's Firing
The Indianapolis Colts named former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach Monday. This comes after the team fired head coach Frank Reich, who had led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season. Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Colts, making 197 appearances, and finished his career with...
Bleacher Report
Frank Reich Fired as Colts HC amid 3-5-1 Record in 2022 Season
The Frank Reich era in Indianapolis has come to an end. The Colts fired the 60-year-old on Monday following a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9, dropping the team to 3-5-1 on the season. The decision doesn't come as a surprise with the Colts playing some...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in an ATV accident during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney, 23, is in his third season with the Giants and has started all eight games this...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Becomes 1st NFL Player Ever with 100K Passing Yards in Regular, Postseason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards, as he eclipsed the mark with a pass to Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 45-year-old came into Sunday 164 yards shy...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Trolls Colts, Puts GM Chris Ballard on Hot Seat After Frank Reich Firing
The buck in Indianapolis has finally stopped with Frank Reich. The Colts fired their head coach Monday following a ghastly offensive showing in Week 9's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Indianapolis managed just 121 total yards of offense and scored more points for the Patriots (six) than it did for itself.
Mike McCarthy confirms Dallas Cowboys are doing homework on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a player he has admired a lot.
