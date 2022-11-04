ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
NESN

Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Wants to Join Commanders' Ownership Group; Franchise Could Sell for $7B

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to claim a stake in the Washington Commanders should Dan and Tanya Snyder sell the NFL franchise. "In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," he said to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder

If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Colts Legend Jeff Saturday Named Interim HC After Frank Reich's Firing

The Indianapolis Colts named former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach Monday. This comes after the team fired head coach Frank Reich, who had led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season. Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Colts, making 197 appearances, and finished his career with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Frank Reich Fired as Colts HC amid 3-5-1 Record in 2022 Season

The Frank Reich era in Indianapolis has come to an end. The Colts fired the 60-year-old on Monday following a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9, dropping the team to 3-5-1 on the season. The decision doesn't come as a surprise with the Colts playing some...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

