ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Jersey Proud: Make-A-Wish NJ gets $20K donation from Rubber Ducky Regatta

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI2vq_0iy7s0wi00

Make-A-Wish New Jersey was presented with a $20,000 donation thanks to a Rubber Ducky Regatta event.

The National Park Boat Club in Gloucester County held the event this summer. Participants sponsor a rubber duck with their name on it. They are dumped into the water and raced downstream.

The winner gets a prize, but Make-A-Wish New Jersey is the real winner and can help grant the wishes of critically ill children around the state.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
capemayvibe.com

Take a walk on the wildlife side with NJ Audubon We offer expertly guided nature and birding walks all across New Jersey. Chec…

We offer expertly guided nature and birding walks all across New Jersey. Check out our calendar to find a walk near you at www.njaudubon.org/calendar. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Nov. 7, 2022

Pet ResQ Inc. will hold a Walk Thru Tricky Tray on Nov. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Tenafly Elks in Tenafly. Patrons can buy tickets at the door for baskets; a $20 donation includes five chances for lower-tier items and one door prize entry. Single basket tickets will also be available for purchase to win one or more of 100 baskets. A cash bar will also be available. All proceeds benefit the all-volunteer foster-based rescue group.
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy