Jersey Proud: Make-A-Wish NJ gets $20K donation from Rubber Ducky Regatta

Make-A-Wish New Jersey was presented with a $20,000 donation thanks to a Rubber Ducky Regatta event.

The National Park Boat Club in Gloucester County held the event this summer. Participants sponsor a rubber duck with their name on it. They are dumped into the water and raced downstream.

The winner gets a prize, but Make-A-Wish New Jersey is the real winner and can help grant the wishes of critically ill children around the state.