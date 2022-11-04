ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Voters in NJ’s 7th Congressional District weigh their options as Election Day approaches

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Election Day is approaching and although thousands of New Jersey residents have voted early and by mail, many are still waiting for the actual day. And in New Jersey’s most closely watched congressional district, some voters are still undecided.

“I think both candidates are OK. I'm kind of leaning towards the Republican,” says Richie Doyen, of Branchburg.

“I feel like all women should have a choice. So I'm going for a more liberal stance,” says Chrisaundra Rivera, of Bridgewater.

The race is for New Jersey’s 7th District. It is between Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski and Republican Tom Kean Jr.

Republican, Democratic and independent voters are weighing their options.

“I just go for more of the liberal person,” says Rivera.

“And I come from a very conservative family, so it just seems kind of fitting that I would kind of follow in those footsteps,” says Doyen.

“I'm independent. I look at what's going on at the time, what's going on, what are the top issues facing all the people, not just me,” says Shiva Raju, of Bridgewater.

Somerville is in the southern portion of the 7th Congressional District. Many voters said they would use national measures to choose their local candidates.

“Major things are crime, inflation,” says Raju.

“The biggest thing is inflation, and I think that's the top issue across the country. It's been a top issue for me,” says Doyen.

“I guess I would consider myself independent. I've voted Democrat in the past, but I don't just say I align myself with Democrats because they're Democrats,” says Bojana Starcevic, of Flemington.

But not everyone says they are planning to vote.

“I think we need to rework the government completely and we need to have like a Socialist/Democratic thing going on,” says LeAnne Naberschnig, of Bridgewater. “We're so doomed,f to begin with…there needs to be some kind of revolution.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

