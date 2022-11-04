Looking for a new home? US’s oldest log cabin is up for sale in New Jersey

Want to buy the oldest house in New Jersey?

The C. A. Nothnagle Log House in Greenwich Township was built in 1643, when Gloucester County was part of the colony of New Sweden.

Built in the Finnish style of log cabin building, it is the oldest standing log cabin in North America. And it's for sale.

On today's "Brian's Positively New Jersey,” Brian Donohue meets with owner Doris Anne Rink for a tour of the house, which is full of items left there over the centuries.

Rink talks about the decades she and her late husband Harry spent caring for some of the most precious pieces of New Jersey history, and her, thus far, fruitless search for the next owner who will care for it once she's gone.

The home was originally up for $2.9 million but now it's selling for $475.000.