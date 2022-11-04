ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

District: Brentwood High School principal placed on paid leave pending investigation into 'professional conduct'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtKv7_0iy7rut000

The Brentwood High School principal is currently on paid leave, according to the Brentwood Union Free School District.

The school district confirmed Thursday that John Callan has been reassigned to home duty pending the outcome of an investigation into his "professional conduct."

School officials would not tell News 12 what prompted the investigation, but they have been in contact with police.

Callan has served as principal of the school for eight years.

Comments / 5

Kevin Early
3d ago

He makes close to $200,000 a year and his professional conduct is questionable. but, he's allowed to stay home in his probably upper middle class McMansion while getting paid full salary. Got it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Police Release Photo of West Babylon Plane Crash

On Saturday November 5th at about 2pm, Suffolk County police officers responded to a plane crash at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. According to police, the two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Sunday afternoon the...
WEST BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Fatal Coram Crash

Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a person on Long Island. It happened in Coram around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Middle Country Road. According to Suffolk County Police, Derrick Kindle, age 30, of Middle Island, was...
CORAM, NY
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Man arrested for DWI following fatal motor vehicle crash in Coram

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for allegedly driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Nov. 6 in Coram. Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

Drunk Driver Struck Parked Vehicle and Flips Car in Wantagh

The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Rockville Centre individual for Driving While Intoxicated at 11:04pm in Wantagh. According to Officers, defendant William Hunt, 68, of 24 S. Park Drive was operating a 2014 Subaru Forrester northbound on Wantagh Avenue when the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle causing the Subaru to flip onto its side.
WANTAGH, NY
longisland.com

9 Fire Departments put out House Fire in Roosevelt

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a residential house fire that occurred in Roosevelt at 8:45 am on Friday, November 4, 2022. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to a house fire that occurred at 30 East Raymond Avenue. Upon arrival, police observed the house was fully engulfed and a 79-year-old male resident was outside the house. First Precinct police with the assistance of the Roosevel Fire department used the Nassau police newly issued “Dynamic Entry Breaching Sledge “assigned to all patrol vehicles and broke the rear house wall and removed an 82-year-old female victim.
ROOSEVELT, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy