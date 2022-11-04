District: Brentwood High School principal placed on paid leave pending investigation into 'professional conduct'
The Brentwood High School principal is currently on paid leave, according to the Brentwood Union Free School District.
The school district confirmed Thursday that John Callan has been reassigned to home duty pending the outcome of an investigation into his "professional conduct."
School officials would not tell News 12 what prompted the investigation, but they have been in contact with police.
Callan has served as principal of the school for eight years.
Comments / 5