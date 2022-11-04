ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynbrook, NY

Multiple swastikas, racial slur found carved into tree near school in Lynbrook

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

At least four swastikas and a racial slur were found carved into a tree near South Lynbrook Junior High School on Thursday.

It's the latest in an increasing number of antisemitic incidents happening recently on Long Island.

A Hewlett man was arrested last week for delivering an antisemitic package to his neighbors.

The incident also comes as the FBI is warning of credible threats against synagogues in New Jersey.

News 12 asked Suffolk and Nassau police if they are stepping up patrols near houses of worship as a precaution, but police have not responded as of 10 p.m.

