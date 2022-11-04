NE Lottery

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports. For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district includes wealthy suburbs northwest of Wilmington, reported just under $84,000 in campaign spending, despite raising only a little more than $10,000. Sturgeon’s Republican opponent, attorney Ted Kittila, reported raising $12,725 and spending just under $12,000 in the same three-week period. In another closely watched race where Republicans hope to flip a Senate seat, Democratic incumbent Spiros Mantzavinos, whose district covers the western suburbs of Wilmington, reported spending more than $50,600 — more than three times the $15,505 he raised. His Republican opponent, business owner Sherm Porter, reported spending $15,181 and receiving a single campaign contribution of $103.48, ending the reporting period with a negative cash balance. Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Debra Heffernan, whose House district includes areas north and east of Wilmington, reported spending more than $47,000, roughly three times her $15,750 in campaign contributions. GOP challenger Michael Krawczuk reported raising $1,295.00 and spending $279.20.
