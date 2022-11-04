ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Vote 2022: President Biden visits Yonkers to boost Gov. Hochul as Election Day nears

Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at a big rally with President Joe Biden in Yonkers Sunday night with the hopes of getting a boost ahead of Election Day this Tuesday. Biden's visit at Sarah Lawrence College happened a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail with Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in Mahopac on Saturday.
YONKERS, NY
New Jersey Globe

NJ-11 Libertarian candidate drops out, backs DeGroot

The Libertarian candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district has dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican challenger Paul DeGroot in his bid to unseat two-term Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) in Tuesday’s election. Joseph Biasco, a former Cliffside Park police captain who lives in Lincoln Park,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Everything you need to know about N.J. midterm elections Tuesday, including all House races

Get ready, New Jersey. Tuesday is Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections, with all 12 of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are aiming to gain back control of Congress from Democrats two years into President Joe Biden’s first term. And New Jersey could play a key role, with at least one of its House races — the 7th District showdown between Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski and Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. — among the most closely watched in the nation. Democrats are also seeking to keep Republicans from retaking a few other New Jersey House seats that flipped blue over the last decade.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Advance votes in N.J. passes 600,000

The number of advance votes cast for next week’s election in New Jersey has jumped to 600,380 – 10% of all registered, active voters. Election officials have recorded the receipt of 475,517 vote-by-mail and military ballots, 30.8% of more than 972,500 ballots sent out by county clerks. After...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces Comprehensive Plan to Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey

Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, today announced his support for a series of legislative proposals and administrative actions to combat auto theft in New Jersey. Today’s announcement builds upon steps taken earlier this year, which have already proven to have an impact. Auto thefts in September of this year were down 14 percent from September of last year. And in October, auto thefts were down 12 percent from October of last year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Polls show Republicans more fired up about midterms in NJ

TRENTON – Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats to vote in this year’s midterm election, according to results issued Wednesday of national polls and a New Jersey one conducted by Stockton University. The Stockton University Poll didn’t find that Democratic enthusiasm has collapsed but that Republicans appear...
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey has already banked 568,734 votes

New Jerseyans have cast 568,734 votes in advance of next week’s general election, a statewide total of 9.4% so far, according to analysis from Ryan Dubicki, a researcher for the Associated Press. A total of 463,533 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned to county election officials through Wednesday, which is...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy