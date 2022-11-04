Read full article on original website
2018 ‘blue wave’ Democrats face different challenges four years later
In 2018, a wave of anti-Donald Trump sentiment helped New Jersey Democrats flip four House seats, giving the party control of all but one of the state’s 12 congressional districts. Four years later, one of those Democrats is a Trump-loving Republican, two of them are in danger of losing...
Biden headlines campaign event in Yonkers as race for governor tightens
The president attended a rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul Sunday as the country is now just one day from election day.
News 12
Vote 2022: President Biden visits Yonkers to boost Gov. Hochul as Election Day nears
Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at a big rally with President Joe Biden in Yonkers Sunday night with the hopes of getting a boost ahead of Election Day this Tuesday. Biden's visit at Sarah Lawrence College happened a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail with Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in Mahopac on Saturday.
New Jersey Globe
NJ-11 Libertarian candidate drops out, backs DeGroot
The Libertarian candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district has dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican challenger Paul DeGroot in his bid to unseat two-term Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) in Tuesday’s election. Joseph Biasco, a former Cliffside Park police captain who lives in Lincoln Park,...
Everything you need to know about N.J. midterm elections Tuesday, including all House races
Get ready, New Jersey. Tuesday is Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections, with all 12 of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are aiming to gain back control of Congress from Democrats two years into President Joe Biden’s first term. And New Jersey could play a key role, with at least one of its House races — the 7th District showdown between Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski and Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. — among the most closely watched in the nation. Democrats are also seeking to keep Republicans from retaking a few other New Jersey House seats that flipped blue over the last decade.
New Jersey Globe
Advance votes in N.J. passes 600,000
The number of advance votes cast for next week’s election in New Jersey has jumped to 600,380 – 10% of all registered, active voters. Election officials have recorded the receipt of 475,517 vote-by-mail and military ballots, 30.8% of more than 972,500 ballots sent out by county clerks. After...
A year after Murphy’s election scare, N.J. Dems are clearly worried going into Tuesday’s midterms
Last year’s elections were a shocker for New Jersey Democrats. Gov. Phil Murphy won a second term, but by a closer-than-expected margin. A little-known Republican ousted state Senate President Stephen Sweeney. And Democrats’ legislative majorities in Trenton shrunk by seven seats. Now the worry for Democrats a year...
Oddball NJ governors: The strangest of the strange
As New Jersey residents head to the polls, Congressional races top the ballot in New Jersey this year. We won’t elect a new Garden State governor until 2025, but it’s worth a look back at some of the history of the office. The closest race for governor was...
NJ voters: Your polling place and incumbent may be different. Be ready for Election Day.
Congressional District maps adopted late last year largely favor New Jersey Democrats. Some voters will come to different polling places and vote in different districts than they're used to. Redistricting shifted the New Jersey map in Democrats' favor. But in the 7th District, incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski is vulnerable. [ more › ]
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Comprehensive Plan to Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey
Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, today announced his support for a series of legislative proposals and administrative actions to combat auto theft in New Jersey. Today’s announcement builds upon steps taken earlier this year, which have already proven to have an impact. Auto thefts in September of this year were down 14 percent from September of last year. And in October, auto thefts were down 12 percent from October of last year.
Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the cost of N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters
The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
Race to watch: Kim faces GOP challenger Healey in N.J.’s redrawn 3rd district
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Three days after starting his second term in Congress, Andy Kim found himself on the floor outside of the Capitol rotunda. “I just felt compelled to be able to do my part to try to get that beautiful...
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
Polls show Republicans more fired up about midterms in NJ
TRENTON – Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats to vote in this year’s midterm election, according to results issued Wednesday of national polls and a New Jersey one conducted by Stockton University. The Stockton University Poll didn’t find that Democratic enthusiasm has collapsed but that Republicans appear...
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey has already banked 568,734 votes
New Jerseyans have cast 568,734 votes in advance of next week’s general election, a statewide total of 9.4% so far, according to analysis from Ryan Dubicki, a researcher for the Associated Press. A total of 463,533 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned to county election officials through Wednesday, which is...
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Court Rescinds Carry Permit Restrictions As Gun Control Bill Makes Its Way Through The Legislature [PHOTO]
New Jersey gun holders have recently begun receiving a notice from the state notifying them that the recently imposed list of “sensitive places” where guns are banned, will now be permitted to carry, being that only the New Jersey Legislature can impose such a ban by law. “This...
N.J. Democrats call for Republicans to disavow extremism, citing two ‘highly troubling incidents’
New Jersey’s Democratic Party on Thursday denounced what it described as two recent “highly troubling incidents” of “extreme, radical” messaging in the state and called on Republicans to disavow the instances, just days before the midterm elections. The Democratic State Committee issued a statement decrying...
