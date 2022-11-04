Get ready, New Jersey. Tuesday is Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections, with all 12 of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are aiming to gain back control of Congress from Democrats two years into President Joe Biden’s first term. And New Jersey could play a key role, with at least one of its House races — the 7th District showdown between Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski and Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. — among the most closely watched in the nation. Democrats are also seeking to keep Republicans from retaking a few other New Jersey House seats that flipped blue over the last decade.

