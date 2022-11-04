Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City Of Tulsa To Kick Off 12th Annual 'Stock The Station' Food Drive
The City of Tulsa will be kicking off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday morning. Residents can drop off non-perishable food at any Tulsa Fire station, Police station or Tulsa City-County Regional Library. This year's drive will run through Friday, December 9th. All donations will go...
Tulsa Fire Stations Taking Donations For 'Stock The Station' Food Drive
The City of Tulsa is asking people to drop off non-perishable food items around town to help make sure families in need have a holiday to remember. Stuffing, green beans, and mashed potatoes and just a few of the fixings that make up the perfect holiday meal. Beginning Monday boxes like these can be found around town, so people can drop off non-perishable food items for families in need, at any Tulsa fire station, police department, or the Tulsa City-County Regional Library.
A Good Read With Connie Cronley
TULSA, Okla. - Connie Cronley joined News On 6 at noon to talk about a few of her latest reads. On Monday, Cronley talked about two memoirs and biographies; "Madly, Deeply" by actor Alan Rickman and "Dad's Maybe Book" by writer Tim O'Brien.
Sleep Expert On Impact Of Time Changes On Children
TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans enjoyed an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but for children, the changing of the clocks twice a year can have a big impact on their routines. On Monday, sleep expert Tara Hess from Tulsa Pediatrics sleep consulting joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss the impact the time change can have on children.
Tulsa Zoo Celebrates White Rhino Calf's 1st Birthday
The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a birthday on Monday. Hodari, a white rhino calf, is turning one. Hodari is the first baby rhino born at the Tulsa Zoo and his keepers say his growth is right on track, weighing in on his birthday at 995 pounds. "The great thing about...
Tulsa County Burn Ban Extended Through November 14
Tulsa County Commissioners have extended the burn ban for Tulsa County that was reinstated last week. The ban will last another seven days until November 14. Area officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban. Officials say that Tulsa County received approximately one-third of an inch of rain...
City Of Sand Springs To Install New Storm Warning Sirens, Upgrade Old Sirens
City leaders in Sand Springs are working to make sure the community is prepared in the event of severe weather. A general obligation bond passed by voters will help the city pay for updates for storm sirens and the installation of new ones. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter says...
Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Tulane
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown Tulsa's loss to Tulane on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting Along I-44 Near 21st
Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a lot...
Bridge Renamed After Fallen Soldier To Help Raise Suicide Awareness
Two bridges in Muskogee are now named for a fallen soldier, and when people drive past, his family hopes people will remember the tragedy of military suicides. Sgt. Ryan Hogan died in 2008, when he was 27, of suicide, at Fort Bliss, Texas. State Representative Avery Frix sponsored legislation to...
Armed Carjacking Leads To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 6 p.m. when the victim received a text from a 17-year-old asking for a ride to Tulsa from Broken Arrow. Police...
Broken Arrow Elks Lodge Hosts Veterans Day Parade
The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. Parade organizers say they want veterans to feel loved and honored for their sacrifices made for our country. Nema Janeway, who served in World War II under the Women's Army Corps, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. "I wanted...
Big 12 Still Undecided On Kickoff Time For Upcoming OU-OSU Matchup
The Sooners and Cowboys know when they’ll kick off this coming Saturday. Beyond this week, the Big 12 Conference is not yet certain. Oklahoma (5-4) will hit the road Saturday for a potential “get right” game against West Virginia. Last week, the Sooners suffered another home loss at the hands of the Baylor Bears (6-3), who are now back on firmer ground tied for second place in the conference standings at 4-2.
