Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India

The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record

Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an […] The post Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin may have been one of the key bowlers for India in the T20 World Cup, but his economical bowling hasn’t impressed the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said he wasn’t convinced with R Ashwin’s form because at times the tweaker has tried to hide his face despite taking […] The post Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
India great hits back at Pakistan legend over wild ‘Virat Kohli’ allegations

1983 World Cup winner and current chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, has hit back at Shahid Afridi who accused the ICC of conspiring to ensure Team India’s qualification through to the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia following Virat Kohli’s “fake fielding” row. Slamming […] The post India great hits back at Pakistan legend over wild ‘Virat Kohli’ allegations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hypocrite’ Rahul Dravid blasted for Rishabh Pant stance

Rishabh Pant supporters are slamming India head coach Rahul Dravid for his rigid stand against the explosive wicketkeeper batter. The social media fury against Rahul Dravid over Rishabh Pant’s non-inclusion in India’s playing XI has been mounting in the last few days because the team’s fans are concerned about India’s vulnerable middle order. The hypocrisy […] The post ‘Hypocrite’ Rahul Dravid blasted for Rishabh Pant stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
India set up World Cup semi-final against England by seeing off Zimbabwe

England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.India’s qualification to the knockout rounds...
Rishabh Pant’s Melbourne flop show sets off Twitter meme frenzy

Team India fans went into a meme frenzy after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to fire against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their last Group 2 game in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Rishabh Pant finally made his first appearance in India’s final XI in Melbourne after captain Rohit Sharma chose to […] The post Rishabh Pant’s Melbourne flop show sets off Twitter meme frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends

On Sunday, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their last group game in Adelaide. However, the Green Army faced flak following their victory over the Bangla Tigers. The criticism of the Men in Green came after their social media team posted a video of […] The post Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rio Ferdinand fears more racial abuse on social media for players during World Cup

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand wants social media companies to do more as he fears players will be targets of racial abuse during the World Cup. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were abused online after missing penalties in England's Euro 2020 final to Italy, with just four men convicted a year later.
