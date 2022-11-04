Read full article on original website
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
Sporting News
'Greatest mistake of the tournament': Ian Healy questions costly Mitchell Starc decision in T20 World Cup
Australian great Ian Healy has questioned the decision to omit Mitchell Starc from the T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan, with the defending champions bundled out of the tournament. Following an early loss to New Zealand and a washout against England, the Aussies needed to overcome a significant net run-rate...
SkySports
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record
Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an […] The post Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin may have been one of the key bowlers for India in the T20 World Cup, but his economical bowling hasn’t impressed the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said he wasn’t convinced with R Ashwin’s form because at times the tweaker has tried to hide his face despite taking […] The post Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sri Lanka cricket star Danushka Gunathilaka charged with rape in Australia
Sri Lanka international cricket player Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with rape after he was arrested at his team's hotel late on Saturday night, according to Australian police.
India great hits back at Pakistan legend over wild ‘Virat Kohli’ allegations
1983 World Cup winner and current chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, has hit back at Shahid Afridi who accused the ICC of conspiring to ensure Team India’s qualification through to the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia following Virat Kohli’s “fake fielding” row. Slamming […] The post India great hits back at Pakistan legend over wild ‘Virat Kohli’ allegations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hypocrite’ Rahul Dravid blasted for Rishabh Pant stance
Rishabh Pant supporters are slamming India head coach Rahul Dravid for his rigid stand against the explosive wicketkeeper batter. The social media fury against Rahul Dravid over Rishabh Pant’s non-inclusion in India’s playing XI has been mounting in the last few days because the team’s fans are concerned about India’s vulnerable middle order. The hypocrisy […] The post ‘Hypocrite’ Rahul Dravid blasted for Rishabh Pant stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
India set up World Cup semi-final against England by seeing off Zimbabwe
England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.India’s qualification to the knockout rounds...
Rishabh Pant’s Melbourne flop show sets off Twitter meme frenzy
Team India fans went into a meme frenzy after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to fire against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their last Group 2 game in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Rishabh Pant finally made his first appearance in India’s final XI in Melbourne after captain Rohit Sharma chose to […] The post Rishabh Pant’s Melbourne flop show sets off Twitter meme frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends
On Sunday, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their last group game in Adelaide. However, the Green Army faced flak following their victory over the Bangla Tigers. The criticism of the Men in Green came after their social media team posted a video of […] The post Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cricket-England's Wood says attack on Pakistan's ex-PM Khan worrisome ahead of tour
(Reuters) - England’s Mark Wood said an attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was worrying ahead of a three-test series in the Asian country, but added that he trusted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to assess any security concerns.
natureworldnews.com
8-Year-Old Boy from India Counterattacks with Fatal Bites After Deadly Cobra Planted One on Him First
INDIA — After being bitten by the deadly snake himself, an 8-year-old boy from India killed a cobra by biting it to death. The young man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for the bite with antivenom and later released. When Deepak Ram...
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan shot in lower leg in reported assassination attempt in Pakistan
Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has survived a shooting at a political rally on Thursday that his party called an assassination attempt, which killed one person and injured several others and prompted protests among Khan's supporters.
BBC
Rio Ferdinand fears more racial abuse on social media for players during World Cup
Former England defender Rio Ferdinand wants social media companies to do more as he fears players will be targets of racial abuse during the World Cup. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were abused online after missing penalties in England's Euro 2020 final to Italy, with just four men convicted a year later.
In Pakistan’s Sindh province, Hindu culture fights the odds
SUKKUR, Pakistan (AP) — On the sandy banks of the Indus River, which flows top to toe through Pakistan and into its southern Sindh province, Hindus waited for brightly colored boats to ferry them to a peaceful island that has housed a temple for almost 200 years. Cheers rang...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
