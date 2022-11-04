ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Injury sidelines UK punter Goodfellow for rest of season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky will be without its regular punter for the remainder of the season. Colin Goodfellow suffered a season-ending injury after taking a hit from Missouri’s Will Norris while punting away a botched snap in a 21-17 win over the Tigers last Saturday in Columbia.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday

Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Defense tops list of factors in U of L's impressive turnaround

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Remember when Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield was high on virtually every list of coaches on the hot seat? Or when the U of L Athletic Association Board was reported to be poised to fire Satterfield if the Cardinals lost to Virginia?. Or when he was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops recaps Kentucky's win at Missouri: 'We found a way'

Mark Stoops exhaled after a last-minute win over Missouri thanks to a roughing the punter call on Missouri gave Kentucky a victory. “Very proud of the team,” Stoops said on SEC Network. “We knew obviously we had a tough loss a week ago, coming on the road, Coach Drink got these guys playing exceptionally hard, very physical football team. We knew it’d be a defensive battle both sides, feel very fortunate to come out with the win.”
LEXINGTON, KY
102.5 The Bone

Strange roughing the punter penalty after an errant snap helps Kentucky hang on to beat Missouri

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s quick thinking helped the Wildcats hold on to beat Missouri 21-17 on Saturday. As Goodfellow lined up to punt the ball back to the Tigers with 2:25 to go and Kentucky clinging to a four-point lead, the snap sailed way over his head. Way, way over his head. But Goodfellow didn’t give up on the play and picked the ball up five yards from the goal line. As soon as he grabbed the ball, he kicked it away just before as Missouri’s Will Norris dove in for a crushing tackle.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky-Missouri get into scuffle at end of the first quarter

The Kentucky and Missouri game saw fireworks to end the first quarter Saturday. With Kentucky leading 7-3 and just seconds remaining in the first quarter, Will Levis took off on a quarterback run. Levis was pushed out of bounds by Mizzou defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat. Kentucky players then took exception...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Breeders' Cup boasts strong turnout

Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Justin Logan's forecast: Unseasonably warm weather for now. After two pandemic years, the Breeders' cup was a welcomed event for Lexington's economy. Big lottery wins in Kentucky. Although the Powerball jackpot hasn't been won yet, four Kentuckians scored...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Epicenter, who finished second in two of the three Triple Crown races this year, was injured at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup Classic and taken to a Lexington equine hospital. The Breeders’ Cup issued a statement on Epicenter:. “Epicenter was pulled up by jockey...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Two horses observed for medical issues during Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday's Breeders' Cup championships at Keeneland. Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was...
LEXINGTON, KY
Brisnet.com

Cody’s Wish delivers last-to-first Dirt Mile win

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Cody’s Wish did not disappoint in his career finale, rallying to edge Cyberknife by a head in Saturday’s $910,000 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1). Winner of the seven-furlong Forego (G1) in his previous outing, the four-year-old colt notched his first triumph at a two-turn distance while stretching his win streak to four.
LEXINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers — a hidden vault guards …. The nondescript building in Delaware would...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy