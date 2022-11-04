Discover the best hotels in Irsina, Province of Matera, Basilicata including Ibasilischi, Villa Lancellotti, Casa Gioia, Domus Arsia, Casa Vacanze Palazzo Loreto, Mantegna. Finding an ideal budget friendly bed and breakfast in Irsina does not have to be difficult. Welcome to Ibasilischi, a nice option for travelers like you. You’ll enjoy relaxing rooms that offer air conditioning, and you can stay connected during your stay as Ibasilischi offers guests free wifi. Plus, Ibasilischi offers a lounge, providing a pleasant respite from your busy day. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. When you’re feeling hungry, be sure to check out Fuoco di Vino, which is a barbeque restaurant that is popular with locals and out-of-towners alike. Should time allow, Museo Civico Archeologico Janora, cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta, and Chiesa di San Francesco are some popular attractions that are within walking distance. Ibasilischi puts the best of Irsina at your fingertips, making your stay both relaxing and enjoyable.

19 HOURS AGO