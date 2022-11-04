Read full article on original website
3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce goes berserk and throws helmet amid Patrick Mahomes interception vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans as double digit favorites. That’s despite both teams entering the game at 5-2. Much of that has to do with the Titans having to start Malik Willis at quarterback. Nevertheless, the Titans are led by a hard-nosed head coach in Mike Vrabel. The team is no pushover and are showing just that on Sunday Night Football.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern. Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
NFL Twitter in shambles after Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach after firing Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts named Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Although some people may argue that hiring Saturday was a good move for the Colts, NFL Twitter vehemently disagrees with that notion for the most part. Here is a look at some of the most notable criticism thrown […] The post NFL Twitter in shambles after Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach after firing Frank Reich appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Vegas torched after blowing another 17-point lead
The 2022 NFL season has not been kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s panic time for head coach Josh McDaniels and company. Adding insult to injury, the Raiders led by 17 points by the 10:51 mark of the second quarter. McDaniels, and the offense captained by quarterback Derek Carr, had an opportunity to pull away early and eventually crumbled. This performance is already drawing heavy criticism from those who cover the team, too.
‘We expected to be here’: Zach Wilson drops honest take on Jets’ playoff chances after stunning Bills
The New York Jets arrive at their bye week as one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. However, Zach Wilson doesn’t quite agree with that assessment. In fact, the Jets quarterback gave voice Monday to how the entire team feels about being in the thick of the AFC playoff race. “For us, […] The post ‘We expected to be here’: Zach Wilson drops honest take on Jets’ playoff chances after stunning Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III draw rave reviews from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game Sunday, beating their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, 31-21. It was not an easy victory, as Seahawks QB Geno Smith threw a pick-six during the first half, putting Seattle in a deficit. But the team responded with a resounding second half performance.
Ravens make DeSean Jackson move for Monday Night Football vs. Saints
Heading into their Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense will be missing several key players. Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been lost for the season due to a foot injury. Running back J.K. Dobbins is still on injured reserve as he deals with recovering from […] The post Ravens make DeSean Jackson move for Monday Night Football vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ defensive line takes a hit with brutal Sheldon Rankins injury
It appears not all the news from the New York Jets’ upset win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday is positive. Sheldon Rankins will miss 4-6 weeks with a dislocated elbow sustained against the Bills, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The veteran defensive lineman was knocked out of the game in the first half. He played […] The post Jets’ defensive line takes a hit with brutal Sheldon Rankins injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith sizzling like Marshawn Lynch after Seahawks’ dominant win vs. Cardinals
It’s time to call the Seattle Seahawks legitimate playoff contenders this year. Behind the excellent play of the resurgent Geno Smith and a defense that harkens back to the Legion of Boom, the team has jumped off to a 6-3 record this year. Many expected this Seattle team to contend for a top draft pick […] The post Geno Smith sizzling like Marshawn Lynch after Seahawks’ dominant win vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, particularly wide receiver […] The post Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy’s message ahead of return to Green Bay to face Packers
Dallas Cowboys head coach and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is set to return to Green Bay in Week 10. McCarthy recently addressed emotions upon returning to face his old team, per Michael Gehlken. “Emotional? I think really, it’s just like anything in this league, you have to get ready to go win. That’s […] The post Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy’s message ahead of return to Green Bay to face Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh McDaniels Raiders firing rumblings get cold water dumped on them
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in 2022 without question. They are 2-6 on the season and are facing a number of questions in reference to their roster. However, head coach Josh McDaniels’ job is reportedly not in jeopardy, per Josina Anderson. “League source on the status of the #Raiders: ‘Josh (McDaniels) is safe. Don’t […] The post Josh McDaniels Raiders firing rumblings get cold water dumped on them appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FedEx Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surged to a 6-1 record this […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
