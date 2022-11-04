Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of the high school football playoff games in the Lincoln area on Friday. Boone Central 31, Ashland-Greenwood 15: The Cardinals dominated the Bluejays in this battle of the birds. Channel 8’s Game of the Week was scoreless through most of the first quarter, but Boone Central got momentum with two interceptions in the second quarter.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO