Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:
Month: 2, Day: 9, Year: 55
(Month: two; Day: nine; Year: fifty-five)
