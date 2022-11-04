ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:

Month: 2, Day: 9, Year: 55

(Month: two; Day: nine; Year: fifty-five)

