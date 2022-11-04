If you’re looking for a small hotel in Venda Nova Do Imigrante, look no further than Hotel Esmig. Close to some of Venda Nova Do Imigrante's most popular landmarks, such as Sitio da Familia Brioschi (1.3 mi) and Carnielli (1.3 mi), Hotel Esmig is a great destination for tourists. Free wifi is offered to guests, and rooms at Hotel Esmig offer air conditioning. During your stay, take advantage of some of the amenities offered, including a 24 hour front desk and baggage storage. For travelers arriving by car, a parking garage is available. While in Venda Nova Do Imigrante, you may want to check out some of the restaurants that are a short walk away from Hotel Esmig, including Churrascaria Trevo (0.0 mi), Churrascaria Trevo (0.0 mi), and Classic Pub (0.9 mi). The staff at Hotel Esmig looks forward to serving you during your upcoming visit.

