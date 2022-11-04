Driver arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 discovers narcotics

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy and K9 Karma discovered narcotics in a traffic stop Thursday.

According to the MCSO, around 1 a.m., a sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a car for multiple traffic infractions near the intersection of West 5th and Marion Street in Florence.

A sheriff’s deputy and K9 Karma arrived at the scene to assist in an investigation into the car and its driver.

The MCSO says a subsequent search of the car led to narcotics being discovered.

According to the MCSO, a man from Florence was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.