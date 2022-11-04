ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

wfmynews2.com

Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are hoping a picture taken by a surveillance camera will help track down the man who robbed a convenience store on Saturday. According to the report, a masked man walked into the BP gas station and store in the 1500 block of E. Innes Street on Saturday afternoon at 2:55 p.m. The man handed the clerk a note and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
