First National Bank on Randleman Road robbed, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank in Greensboro was robbed just before lunchtime, according to police. Officers responded to First National Bank on Randleman Road about a robbery around 11:40 a.m. Monday, where they say that a suspect “implied a weapon” and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt and there […]
wfmynews2.com
Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Forsyth County, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Kernersville Monday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a shooting Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Weatherton Drive, off of Union Cross Road in Kernersville. […]
Suspect accused of killing Devin Clark of Mebane, Lyric Woods of Orange County identified
A press conference update from Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Man arrives at Winston-Salem hospital with gunshot wound to head, but police don’t know where the shooting happened
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital, and police are looking for answers. At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim, who was taken to […]
Police confirm victim killed by train on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers say the victim was confirmed dead after being hit by a train on Franklin Boulevard. At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person, later identified as […]
Teen shot in ‘suspicious vehicle’ by Greensboro officer charged
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, […]
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are hoping a picture taken by a surveillance camera will help track down the man who robbed a convenience store on Saturday. According to the report, a masked man walked into the BP gas station and store in the 1500 block of E. Innes Street on Saturday afternoon at 2:55 p.m. The man handed the clerk a note and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.
wfmynews2.com
Driver goes through two Greensboro homes
A driver crashed into a transformer and two Greensboro homes Sunday. Fire officials said the driver should be okay. The homes have some serious repairs to get done.
'I felt so helpless' | Greensboro woman shares how Alzheimer's impacted her family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — November is Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 200,000 people live with the disease in North Carolina. The disease hits close to home for one Greensboro woman. Curleen Johnson lost both her mother and brother to Alzheimer's. She uses her voice to...
6-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem leaves inside lane of U.S. 52 South, all of U.S. 52 North closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash Monday involving six vehicles has left the inside lane of U.S. 52 South and all of U.S. 52 North between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road closed and a dump truck overturned. According to Winston-Salem police, the crash left the dump truck overturned on its...
WRAL
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
Autumn and Gustav | Families of Greensboro double homicide victims want answers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The families of two young people shot and killed in Greensboro in January are begging for someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest. "I just want somebody to come clean," said Erica Watkins, the mother of Autumn Miller. Autumn Miller and...
Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Dogs found abandoned in NC kennel with no food, water; deputies seek owner
The dogs were found inside a 10-foot square kennel outside with no food or water for days, possibly weeks.
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on West Market Street has been identified and is facing multiple charges. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It...
wfmynews2.com
Families of Greensboro double murder victims want answers
Autumn Miller and Gustav Brown were shot and killed in January 2022. Crimestoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Man shoots two people after argument during card game in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspects
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 6:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot […]
2 injured after a card game turned violent in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night on Horizon Lane. Police said while responding to the call, officers were told by 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the area.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
Comments / 2