'Weird Al' Yankovic reveals if he really had a romance with Madonna

The parody film of "Weird Al" Yankovic's life has fans wondering if scenes in the movie really happened, or if they are just elaborate imaginations from the performer himself. The trailer for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" previewed a makeout scene between Yankovic and Madonna. Fans were immediately curious about the authenticity of this on-screen relationship, so much so that they started searching on the Internet for the answers, much to the amusement of Yankovic.
The Producers Behind the Weird Al Movie Took a Major Risk with Madonna

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. After watching the truly confounding laughter riot that is WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is how they were able to turn Madonna into a villain. Yes, 80s pop sensation Madonna takes a wild turn by the end of WEIRD, and Evan Rachel Wood’s performance in the role makes it all the more absurd.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
