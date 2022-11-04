The parody film of "Weird Al" Yankovic's life has fans wondering if scenes in the movie really happened, or if they are just elaborate imaginations from the performer himself. The trailer for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" previewed a makeout scene between Yankovic and Madonna. Fans were immediately curious about the authenticity of this on-screen relationship, so much so that they started searching on the Internet for the answers, much to the amusement of Yankovic.

5 DAYS AGO