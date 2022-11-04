Sen. Braun talks inflation, election security in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) made a stop in Terre Haute on Thursday.

This was one of several stops for Braun to help support local and state candidates.

Braun commented on several topics that impact Indiana and the United States. He first emphasized the importance of getting out to vote.

When asked if our elections are secure, Braun responded by saying that is not an issue in the Hoosier state. He went to say that Hoosier voters should feel that it’s easy to vote.

“I think here in Indiana there was never an issue with that,” Braun said. “I think we’ve run our elections well. There was several states where that was an issue and I think most of that has been addressed.”

A key issue for voters this election cycle is gas prices and inflation. According to AAA, the price of a gallon of gas is $4.29 in Indiana which is roughly 30 cents higher than the national average.

Braun condemn the Democratic response to inflation and said that he’s unsure if there is a quick solution. He said that we should look back to how the economy was before the beginning of the pandemic.

“I know it was working well pre-COVID,” Braun explained. “We got to make the case why we need to go back to that.”

Braun also commented on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He praised the Ukrainian efforts in defending their freedom and condemned Vladimir Putin.

He went on to say that he believes the European Union should step forward and pay their fair share to the Ukrainians in their own backyard.

