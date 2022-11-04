ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Sen. Braun talks inflation, election security in Terre Haute

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmI1B_0iy7q1l100

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) made a stop in Terre Haute on Thursday.

This was one of several stops for Braun to help support local and state candidates.

Braun commented on several topics that impact Indiana and the United States. He first emphasized the importance of getting out to vote.

When asked if our elections are secure, Braun responded by saying that is not an issue in the Hoosier state. He went to say that Hoosier voters should feel that it’s easy to vote.

“I think here in Indiana there was never an issue with that,” Braun said. “I think we’ve run our elections well. There was several states where that was an issue and I think most of that has been addressed.”

A key issue for voters this election cycle is gas prices and inflation. According to AAA, the price of a gallon of gas is $4.29 in Indiana which is roughly 30 cents higher than the national average.

Braun condemn the Democratic response to inflation and said that he’s unsure if there is a quick solution. He said that we should look back to how the economy was before the beginning of the pandemic.

“I know it was working well pre-COVID,” Braun explained. “We got to make the case why we need to go back to that.”

Braun also commented on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He praised the Ukrainian efforts in defending their freedom and condemned Vladimir Putin.

He went on to say that he believes the European Union should step forward and pay their fair share to the Ukrainians in their own backyard.

NEXT: New details in fatal Pedestrian vs Truck incident Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Trump, Biden wage proxy 2024 fight over midterm elections

It’s a Biden vs. Trump rematch, two years early. The final days of the 2022 midterm campaign are offering a foretaste of a likely 2024 White House campaign, with President Biden and former President Trump squaring off in a proxy battle. Biden has increasingly mentioned Trump in his stump speeches as he urges Americans to […]
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Alaska's GOP U.S. Senate candidates blame Biden for inflation

(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Inflation Reduction Act and her Republican opponent also pointed fingers at the Biden administration for record-high inflation in debate held Thursday night. Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro fielded questions from moderators and the public in the last...
ALASKA STATE
KCCI.com

Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race

Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
IOWA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow doubt about the election results […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Bill seeks to strengthen presidential record keeping, citing Trump

Presidents would have to certify annually that they are complying with federal records laws and risk a $50,000 fine if they mishandle executive branch documents under a new bill spurred by former President Trump’s storage of documents at Mar-a-Lago. The legislation from House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) would add teeth to the Presidential […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTWO/WAWV

Trump jabs at DeSantis during rally: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a campaign rally on Saturday night, coining the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the politician who is widely viewed as Trump’s greatest competition for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump called out his potential political rival at Saturday’s rally in Latrobe, Pa., while […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy