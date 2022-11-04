ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WE THE PEOPLE 1776.
3d ago

Democraps would rather burn our country down just so they can rule over the ashes like we saw in Dem run city's like the one I live in Dems have had almost 3 years with complete control and all they have is go after Trump and everyone that endorsed and try and pin something on him, and Abortions, Dems are done, EX Dem, voting ALL RED ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🇺🇸

Related
KOMO News

LISTEN: Ten years of legal marijuana in Washington state

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: November 2022 marks ten years since Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana. But it still remains illegal under federal law. What has the state learned in the last decade? And what remains when it comes to policy reform? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris helps us take an in-depth look at how Initiative 502 changed Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 30% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,382,801 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 417,223 ballots were returned ahead of the weekend. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington: What to expect on election night

What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington’s vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Election 2022: what do Washington state voters care about most?

It's the weekend before the midterms. So, what's on people's minds as they cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday?. Stuart Elway is the director of the Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington state voters. He spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what voters are most concerned about and how that may influence Election Day outcomes.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

2022 Election Preview: Secretary Steve Hobbs vs. Julie Anderson

Incumbent Steve Hobbs and Julie Anderson advanced from August’s primary election race for Secretary of State, garnering 40.99% and 13.17% of the vote, respectively. The single biggest issue of the debate was the issue of election integrity, misinformation, and political polarization, about which Hobbs and Anderson were mainly in agreement.
WASHINGTON STATE
yaktrinews.com

#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?

You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Democrat Kotak Is Just Ahead Of Republican Drazen In Oregon Governor’s Race

Democrat-Kotak-Is-Just-Ahead-Of-Republican-Drazen: In the election for governor of Oregon, Democrat Tina Kotek is currently ahead of her Republican opponent Christine Drazan, according to a recent poll. This result is in contrast to previous polls, which found Kotek to be in a position of disadvantage relative to Drazan. According to a study...
OREGON STATE
KGW

What to expect on election night: Some races may take longer to call

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The voting results posted on election night aren't final. Far from it. Elections administrators in both Oregon and Washington will still receive thousands of ballots after Tuesday, and those ballots must be checked and verified before being reported. This year, election officials say it may take...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Track my Oregon or Washington ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and many people have already turned in their ballot. If you want to check the status of your ballot, follow these links:. Election results will be posted here on Tuesday evening.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee Wants Legislature to Focus on Housing Lower-Income Washingtonians

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he wants the state to focus on policies that will add new housing units in the upcoming legislative session. Last year, Washington state poured hundreds of millions of dollars into homelessness and housing, largely due to a one-time infusion of federal pandemic relief funding. Much of the state's focus was on increasing temporary shelter units and getting people living outdoors off state rights of way, such as near highways.
WASHINGTON STATE
ilovekent.net

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

