Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Key takeaways from No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball exhibitions going into the regular season
The No. 13-ranked Indiana men’s basketball team will take on Morehead State University in its regular season opener Monday night, but head coach Mike Woodson’s squad already has two unofficial victories under its belt. With exhibition wins against Marian University and the University of Saint Francis, there are high expectations for this 2022-23 Hoosier roster. It can be tempting to draw unreasonable conclusions based on two blowouts, but there are still some important points to note from the preseason performances heading into the regular season play.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials
College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
thedailyhoosier.com
Column: It’s no longer a football issue for Indiana
After Indiana football’s dreadful performance against No. 15 Penn State, it’s time for some hard truths about the program and its coaching staff. It’s not a football issue for Indiana. It’s a money issue. This started to become evident during the last month, as Indiana’s now-six-game...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball runs-and-guns to 86-43 win over Kentucky Wesleyan
Having lost three of its starters from last season, Indiana women’s basketball was poised to have a new identity. However, the Hoosiers brought back two of their stars – graduate guard Grace Berger and junior forward Mackenzie Holmes – who were reliable as ever in Indiana’s 86-43 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer beats Penn State 1-0, will face Maryland in Big Ten Tourney semifinal
Days after just missing out on a share of the Big Ten regular season title, Indiana men’s soccer took the first step toward ensuring some form of conference hardware on Friday night. The No. 4-seeded Hoosiers took down the No. 5-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions with a 1-0 victory...
14news.com
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
11/4 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Snider, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, and Adams Central all brought home the hardware on Friday night, as we crowned sectional champions on the Highlight Zone!
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Where to enjoy the best fall flavors in Bloomington
November is finally here, which means there’s only so many days left to enjoy fall’s best dishes. Hurry to these local spots for their fall options before it’s too late:. The Elm is a great place for a nice family dinner or romantic date night. I started my meal off with some of their small plates, such as the Fall Burrata, Squash Tart, and the Butternut Squash Soup. Out of all the small plates I tasted, the Fall Burrata was my favorite. The bread was toasted perfectly, as I topped it with the burrata, apple confiture, honey, pecans and cranberries. I recommend the Goodnight Bolognese and Maple Leaf Farms Duck for the main course. I liked the vegetables in the bolognese, though it didn’t fill me up. The duck’s portion was much bigger, served with sweet potato purée and lacinato kale. Not only does the menu celebrate the season, the inside of the building is filled with fall colors and scented candles.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
wfft.com
Lauren Ross Post 2022 3A State Title Game
Bellmont's Lauren Ross talks about finishing as the 2022 Class 3A state runner-ups. Bellmont volleyball falls in 3A title game for second straight season. The Bellmont volleyball team fell in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year 3-1 (15-25, 16-25, 25-22, 16-25) to Providence on Saturday.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Sectional Finals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from seven area sectional final football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Columbia City 27, Leo 21 (OT) Class 3A - Sectional 27. Yorktown 42, Norwell 41. Class 2A - Sectional 35. Bishop Luers...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Inside Indiana Business
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway
Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0