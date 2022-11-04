The Lakeport Police Department is warning residents about a scammer pretending to be one of its sergeants. The man recently called someone and claimed to be Sergeant Victor Rico. He said he had a warrant for the person’s arrest, and wanted them to bring cash to a certain address to clear the warrant. The Lakeport Police Department says it does have a Sergeant Rico, but neither he nor anyone in the department would make a call demanding cash.

LAKEPORT, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO