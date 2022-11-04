Read full article on original website
Subject In Parking Lot Yelling, Found Property – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Shots Fired Window Hit, Employee Under The Influence – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.04.2022
Subject Started Fire, Stolen Shower Head And Light Fixture – Ukiah Police Logs 11.04.2022
K9 Shot With Pellet Or BB Gun, Subjects Setting Up Camp In Rail Car – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.03.2022
Male Threw Rock At Vehicle, Two Males Shooting Pellet Guns At Birds – Ukiah Police Logs 11.05.2022
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?
On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway...
Subject Throwing Items At Cars, Dog Bite – Ukiah Police Logs 11.03.2022
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
Home Burning in Covelo
Firefighters are on the scene of a residential structure fire burning on Covelo’s Crawford Road and a Life Safety Alert has been issued because the blaze brought down nearby powerlines. The Incident Commander reported that heavy smoke is showing and 20% of the structure, located on the 77000 block...
Traffic Fatality on Highway 128 South of Boonville
A single-vehicle collision this evening near Boonville resulted in a fatality. Scanner traffic beginning around 5:14 p.m. indicated a single vehicle went off a steep embankment near mile marker 31.5 of Highway 128. Within fifteen minutes of the first reports, first responders found the driver had died in the accident.
Two Trailers Engulfed in Flames at Wildwood Campground East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 3:12 p.m. indicates that two trailers were on fire at Wildwood Campground at 29700 Highway 20 east of Fort Bragg. The fire is reportedly spread into nearby vegetation necessitating a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Within ten minutes of the...
Lakeport Police Warn Against Scammer Posing as Officer
The Lakeport Police Department is warning residents about a scammer pretending to be one of its sergeants. The man recently called someone and claimed to be Sergeant Victor Rico. He said he had a warrant for the person’s arrest, and wanted them to bring cash to a certain address to clear the warrant. The Lakeport Police Department says it does have a Sergeant Rico, but neither he nor anyone in the department would make a call demanding cash.
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
2 suspects arrested following double shooting in Santa Rosa
SAN RAFAEL -- Santa Rosa police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday a week after a shooting left two victims critically hurt.The shooting happened on October 28 just before 9 p.m. on Quigg Drive near Mission Boulevard and Sonoma Highway/Highway 12. Santa Rosa police said responding officers found one victim in the middle of Mission Blvd. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.While officers tended to that victim, a second gunshot victim was found on the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. He was also transported to a hospital with injuries...
Mendocino County Invites Residents to Participate in Operation Green Light to Honor the Service of Veterans
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve support and gratitude.
