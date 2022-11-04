UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D. in the WIZM studio Friday, as the midterm election season winds down. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO