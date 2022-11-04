ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
LA CROSSE, WI
Enduring campaign season means election day should be paid holiday

UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D. in the WIZM studio Friday, as the midterm election season winds down. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court

A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...

