I have stayed here twice, once in 2010, and another time in 2011. It was good at the time, nice rooms and very clean. The best part about the hotel, though, was that it is on a main street and in a central location. It is relatively close to the bus station, so it was easy to get to when you don't drive and need to take a bus anywhere. It also was close to a supermarket, which was important if we needed anything during our stay. I would recommend this hotel to anyone who is unfamiliar with the area, as I was back then.

2 DAYS AGO