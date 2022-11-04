Read full article on original website
Curtis O. Hall, Jr.
Curtis O. Hall, Jr., 79, of Kirbyville died Friday, November 4, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, Nov,. 7, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Monday prior to services. Born...
Veterans Recognition Luncheon will be Thu, Nov 10th
The Woman’s Civic Club of Jasper will be hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon for all local military vets. The event will be on Thursday, November 10th, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the VFW Post 6380 at 251 N Main St in Jasper.
Kirbyville’s Avalon Place Nursing Home holding a Blanket Drive
Avalon Place Nursing Home in Kirbyville is holding a Blanket Drive. The facility is requesting donations of new or gently used blankets which will be provided to elderly people in Jasper who are in need this winter. You can drop off blankets at Avalon Place, which is located at 700...
JHS Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly will be Thu, Nov 10th
Jasper High School will host a Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly for all local military vets. The event will be on Thursday, November 10th with breakfast at 9:00 a.m. and assembly at 10:00 a.m. All vets attending must check in at the front office of the school.
Dawgs drop heartbreaker to rival Silsbee Tigers by 3 points
The atmosphere was electric well in advance of the forecasted inclement weather. It was everything that coaches, players and fans could hope for in the final regular season football game of the year. But in the end the Jasper Bulldogs would fall 3 points short of their arch rival the Silsbee Tigers in a game to decide the District 9 4A Division 2 champion, 26 to 23. The Dawgs who were predicted to finish 3 and 7 this season by many of the pundits reversed those numbers to finish 7 and 3 and end up as the district runner up and the #2 seed from the district entering the playoffs this week.
Monday afternoon fire destroys pick up truck
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 239, just off of Highway 96, at Horton HIll shortly before 2:00 on Monday afternoon when it was reported that a vehicle was on fire and arrived to find the 2015 Dodge completely engulfed in flames. The owner...
Chamber Christmas Tree Auction will run from Nov 28th through Dec 2nd
The Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Chamber of Commerce is planning a community event to bring both residents and visitors together to celebrate the holidays. Beginning Monday, November 28th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm, you can go by the Chamber office and view Christmas trees to be auctioned off that have been decorated by local businesses. These trees will remain on display at the Chamber from until Friday, December 2nd for viewing, either online or in-person, and to place bids.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 7th, 2022
Calls To Services (October 30 to November 6, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-three (53) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
Fisherman found dead following a four hour search
A Tyler County fisherman was found dead over the weekend after a four hour search. Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins says the body of the 73-year-old man was found at about 1:00 Sunday morning, some 16 hours after he launched his boat from a location on Dam B next to Highway 190.
Councilman & City Attorney again request alcohol and controlled substance issue on Nov 14th agenda
Jasper City Councilman Anderson Land and Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff are again requesting that the issue of alcohol and controlled substances at city sponsored events be placed on the Monday, November 14th Jasper City Council meeting agenda. The two have signed off on a written request, while Councilman...
Second of two Sabine Co burglary suspects has been captured
Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has announced that the second of two wanted burglary suspects has now been captured. According to Maddox, deputies have arrested 33-year-old Todd Stevens, of Bronson. He, along with Bryan Best, 32, of Pineland, were named in arrest warrants and the sheriff’s department turned to the...
Tyler County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in connection with recent burglaries
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said Monday that he and his deputies had made an arrest in connection with several burglaries that recently occurred in Colmesneil and the surrounding area. Weatherford identified the suspect as Dustin Brooks, 46 of Colmesneil, who is accused of burglarizing the Victory Baptist Church. However,...
