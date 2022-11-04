The atmosphere was electric well in advance of the forecasted inclement weather. It was everything that coaches, players and fans could hope for in the final regular season football game of the year. But in the end the Jasper Bulldogs would fall 3 points short of their arch rival the Silsbee Tigers in a game to decide the District 9 4A Division 2 champion, 26 to 23. The Dawgs who were predicted to finish 3 and 7 this season by many of the pundits reversed those numbers to finish 7 and 3 and end up as the district runner up and the #2 seed from the district entering the playoffs this week.

SILSBEE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO