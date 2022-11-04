ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles appear in state cross country finals, soccer playoffs

The Eastern Alamance High women’s cross country and men’s soccer teams wound down their respective seasons in recent days, as the Eagles competed in the NCHSAA 3A soccer state playoffs, as well as the NCHSAA 3A State Cross Country Championships. Coming off a fourth place finish at the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Chronicle

Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T

There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Elon posts perfect home slate, makes statement on Senior Day

Elon passed another stress test Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix, sensing the need for a strong finishing stretch, churned out a stellar performance by defeating Albany 27-3 on homecoming in the final home game of the regular season. “Every game is a playoff game,” safety Marcus Hillman said in terms of...
ELON, NC
odaconline.com

Tristian Bailey, Guilford, Fy., Defensive Back

Bailey, a first-year from Statesville, N.C., played a big part in Guilford shutting out Averett to snap the Quakers 18-game skid against conference opponents. Bailey, who made four solo tackles on the day, intercepted a pair of passes and returned one to the house for a pick-six. That takeaway-turned-touchdown came late in the third quarter when he stepped in front of a would-be receiver to intercept the pass. He then galloped 28-yards to pay-dirt for the game's final score in Guilfod's 26-0 victory. Bailey later added another interception in the fourth quarter, stopping a Cougars drive as they crossed into Quaker territory. For the season, Bailey has registerd 25 tackles with 23 solo efforts. He has intercepted three passes, tied for second in the league.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Sunday win puts Elon back in CAA soccer title game with Hofstra

Hofstra will visit Saturday for conference tournament final. Elon’s quest to add to its regular-season championship in Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer with a tournament title took a positive turn Sunday afternoon. The Phoenix had to work hard to fend off determined Drexel in a quarterfinal game, winning...
ELON, NC
triangletribune.com

NCCU retakes first place with statement win

DURHAM – North Carolina Central is back on top. The Eagles put on a dominating offensive and defensive performance against first-place Howard before a sellout homecoming crowd of 14,322 Saturday afternoon at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. NCCU scored 40 or more points at home for the fourth straight game in the 50-21 win.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

McMichael beats Camden County in 4 sets to win school's first volleyball championship

Raleigh, N.C. — McMichael has its first N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball championship, and so does the state's all-time leader in wins. Marty Woods' 776th win was the sweetest as the Phoenix defeated Camden County 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19) to win the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A championship on Saturday at N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum.
MAYODAN, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Randolph County, NC

See picturesque river valleys, pristine wilderness locations, and other beautiful sights that make Randolph County, North Carolina, known to many. Even though Randolph County is a part of the biggest metropolitan area in the state, it still has numerous environmental attractions. Its prime natural location is why this county is...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

