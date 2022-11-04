Read full article on original website
Eagles appear in state cross country finals, soccer playoffs
The Eastern Alamance High women’s cross country and men’s soccer teams wound down their respective seasons in recent days, as the Eagles competed in the NCHSAA 3A soccer state playoffs, as well as the NCHSAA 3A State Cross Country Championships. Coming off a fourth place finish at the...
Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T
There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Williams bests Western in intracounty playoff rivalry; Eastern, Southern, Cummings advance
Williams used a variety of offensive weapons to top visiting Western Alamance 34-20 in the first round of the Class 3-A state playoffs Friday night at Burlington Memorial Stadium. Jaelan Brown threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Cam’ron Jones and Dan Mahan both caught two touchdown passes and Kylei...
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: 2-seed Blue Devils pull away from Southwest Guilford in home win
MOORESVILLE – Next!. Mooresville High’s football team supported superior seeding status buoyed by better billing to defeat Southwest Guilford, 47-26, in opening-round play in the 4A state playoffs. The 2-seeded Blue Devils, coming off a Greater Metro 4 crown, overcame a somewhat slow start and a pair of...
Paylor shines as Cummings defeats Bartlett Yancey 44-26 in first round
The Cummings Cavaliers defeated the Barlett Yancy Buccaneers earlier this season 32-14. Now, In round one of the 2022 NCHSAA Football Payoffs the two met again. The Cavaliers defeated the Buccaneers again, except there were more points for both teams, 44-26. 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor, who averages 16 yards per-...
Elon posts perfect home slate, makes statement on Senior Day
Elon passed another stress test Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix, sensing the need for a strong finishing stretch, churned out a stellar performance by defeating Albany 27-3 on homecoming in the final home game of the regular season. “Every game is a playoff game,” safety Marcus Hillman said in terms of...
Tristian Bailey, Guilford, Fy., Defensive Back
Bailey, a first-year from Statesville, N.C., played a big part in Guilford shutting out Averett to snap the Quakers 18-game skid against conference opponents. Bailey, who made four solo tackles on the day, intercepted a pair of passes and returned one to the house for a pick-six. That takeaway-turned-touchdown came late in the third quarter when he stepped in front of a would-be receiver to intercept the pass. He then galloped 28-yards to pay-dirt for the game's final score in Guilfod's 26-0 victory. Bailey later added another interception in the fourth quarter, stopping a Cougars drive as they crossed into Quaker territory. For the season, Bailey has registerd 25 tackles with 23 solo efforts. He has intercepted three passes, tied for second in the league.
Sunday win puts Elon back in CAA soccer title game with Hofstra
Hofstra will visit Saturday for conference tournament final. Elon’s quest to add to its regular-season championship in Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer with a tournament title took a positive turn Sunday afternoon. The Phoenix had to work hard to fend off determined Drexel in a quarterfinal game, winning...
NCCU retakes first place with statement win
DURHAM – North Carolina Central is back on top. The Eagles put on a dominating offensive and defensive performance against first-place Howard before a sellout homecoming crowd of 14,322 Saturday afternoon at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. NCCU scored 40 or more points at home for the fourth straight game in the 50-21 win.
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
Play of the Night, from Davie County vs. Grimsley
(WGHP) — This week’s play of the night comes from the Davie County vs. Grimsley game.
Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the 31-28 loss to North Carolina
After the Virginia Cavaliers fell to 3-6 today against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media regarding today’s result and what they saw from the team’s performance. Head Coach Tony Elliott. On the growth he saw from the team today:. “I did [see...
McMichael beats Camden County in 4 sets to win school's first volleyball championship
Raleigh, N.C. — McMichael has its first N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball championship, and so does the state's all-time leader in wins. Marty Woods' 776th win was the sweetest as the Phoenix defeated Camden County 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19) to win the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A championship on Saturday at N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum.
Rajah Caruth ends NASCAR season with Top 20 finish
Another solid finish shines more light on the bright future for Rajah Caruth. The post Rajah Caruth ends NASCAR season with Top 20 finish appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Photo Gallery: NC State football vs Wake Forest
Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Located at 4218 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro, NC 27409, The Juicy Crab store #50 is excited to welcome the public to its grand opening at noon on November 7th. Check out their full menu here. Phone number is (336) 285-6299.
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
15 Best Things to Do in Randolph County, NC
See picturesque river valleys, pristine wilderness locations, and other beautiful sights that make Randolph County, North Carolina, known to many. Even though Randolph County is a part of the biggest metropolitan area in the state, it still has numerous environmental attractions. Its prime natural location is why this county is...
Driver goes through two Greensboro homes
A driver crashed into a transformer and two Greensboro homes Sunday. Fire officials said the driver should be okay. The homes have some serious repairs to get done.
