Bailey, a first-year from Statesville, N.C., played a big part in Guilford shutting out Averett to snap the Quakers 18-game skid against conference opponents. Bailey, who made four solo tackles on the day, intercepted a pair of passes and returned one to the house for a pick-six. That takeaway-turned-touchdown came late in the third quarter when he stepped in front of a would-be receiver to intercept the pass. He then galloped 28-yards to pay-dirt for the game's final score in Guilfod's 26-0 victory. Bailey later added another interception in the fourth quarter, stopping a Cougars drive as they crossed into Quaker territory. For the season, Bailey has registerd 25 tackles with 23 solo efforts. He has intercepted three passes, tied for second in the league.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO