Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit News
Pot, infrastructure repairs on ballot in Wayne County
Two issues that have drawn a lot of attention are a marijuana vote in Taylor, and a water and sewer millage in Grosse Pointe Park. In Taylor, residents will decide whether to repeal a ban on recreational marijuana facilities. The proposal would limit the facilities to industrial-zoned districts and prohibit them from being located within 2,500 feet of other marijuana businesses, schools, churches, libraries and residential areas.
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
Detroit News
Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting
A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Detroit News
Selecting next president, keeping WSU's upward mobility are key board race issues
Voters on Tuesday will elect two candidates to the Wayne State University Board of Governors for eight-year terms as the board starts its search for a new president. The board is beginning a search for the university's next leader after WSU President Roy Wilson announced in April that he would step down after his contract expires in July 2023. It is preparing to launch a nationwide search. The new board will hire the next president, a key responsibility.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking
Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Detroit News
Growing Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy at Michigan stores
Metro Detroiters were looking for luck Friday night as another drawing approached for the world-record Lottery jackpot. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since Aug. 3, according to Michigan Lottery. It has climbed to $1.6 billion, the largest in history, with a cash option of $782 million. Customers have been...
Detroit News
Man accused of torturing Yorkshire Terrier to harass ex-girlfriend
A Detroit man is accused of torturing a Yorkshire Terrier mix as a way to abuse and harass its owner, the man's former girlfriend, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday. Julius Holley, 55, allegedly broke into the woman's home and took her small dog as well as other items...
Detroit News
50 mph wind gusts could cause power outages, dangerous driving conditions Saturday in Michigan
Detroit — High winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph, could cause power outages and dangerous driving conditions Saturday. A wind advisory started at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be in effect until to 9 p.m. Saturday for much of central and southeast Michigan, including the Metro Detroit area, the National Weather Service said.
Detroit News
Police probe alleged shooting at Troy apartment complex
Troy — Police are investigating a reported shooting Monday at an apartment complex in Troy. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. at Charter Square Apartments near Rochester Road. Officers on the scene did not provide details. At least 10 police cars and an ambulance were near a unit...
Detroit News
Detroit man fatally struck on Lodge Freeway
A 44-year-old Detroit man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday while walking on the John C. Lodge Freeway. The Michigan State Police received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday saying the man was walking in the left lane traveling southbound on the freeway and was wearing all black clothing.
Detroit News
Investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incident could conclude by end of week
A little more than a week since Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in an incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory, the investigation into the altercation continues with hopes of a conclusion coming soon. “We are hoping by the end of the...
Detroit News
Warren Mott High School closed due to threat
Warren Mott High is closed Monday due to a threat made against the school late Sunday, officials said in a Tweet. Robert Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent, said in a letter to parents that was tweeted Monday that someone made a threat to bring a gun to school on Snap Chat.
Detroit News
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
Detroit News
EMU plays first midweek game with opportunity to become bowl-eligible
Eastern Michigan enters the final third of its regular season Tuesday night when the Eagles play at Akron, with the opportunity to be bowl-eligible with a victory. The Eagles (5-4, 2-3 MAC West) have been idle since a 27-24 home loss to Toledo back on Oct. 29 at Rynearson Stadium.
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Cass Tech dials up defense again in payback win over Southfield A&T
Detroit Cass Tech avenged a 56-54 overtime loss to Southfield A&T in the season opener by earning a 25-14 win in a Division 1 district championship game Saturday afternoon, shutting out standout quarterback Isaiah Marshall and A&T in the second half to get the job done. Cass Tech now has...
Detroit News
Man killed after hit by vehicle on I-75 exit ramp while refueling car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man whose car ran out of gas was killed early Sunday after being struck by a car on Interstate 75 near Eight Mile while the man refilled his tank, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. on northbound I-75 at the Eight...
Detroit News
'Ice man' J.J. McCarthy keeps his cool, doesn't crack in Michigan's latest road test
Piscataway, N.J. — Tennis great Bjorn Borg, the cool, even-tempered Swede, last won a Grand Slam singles title 41 years ago. Michigan sophomore J.J. McCarthy is 19 and maturing as a starter this season. Somehow, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, dipping deep into tennis history, managed to make a connection...
Detroit News
Recap: Three second-half INTs propel Michigan past Rutgers
Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.
Detroit News
Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
Comments / 0