Voters on Tuesday will elect two candidates to the Wayne State University Board of Governors for eight-year terms as the board starts its search for a new president. The board is beginning a search for the university's next leader after WSU President Roy Wilson announced in April that he would step down after his contract expires in July 2023. It is preparing to launch a nationwide search. The new board will hire the next president, a key responsibility.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO