As voters head to the polls today, The Texas Organizing Project (TOP), says they aren’t letting up until the last vote is counted. “In Houston and Fort Bend counties, we have been running canvases, knocking on doors of Black voters, over 30,000 doors in fact. We have a phone bank, been doing digital outreach. We’ve partnered with Black Voters Matter Pact, did a texting program. We are trying to harness the energy that we’ve been building and Election day will be a culmination of all those efforts,” said Texas Organizing Project’s co-executive director Brianna Brown.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO