3rd Annual Black Media Story Summit spotlights environmental justice

On Saturday, November 12, at The Deluxe Theater in 5th Ward, from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm the Houston Cinema Arts Society, Black Public Media, and the Austin Film Society will co-host the National Black Media Story Summit in Houston to address the role of media makers and public media executives can play in documenting the devastating impacts of climate change on Black communities and distributing this content to provoke urgent action around climate justice.
Organizations confront 3rd Ward housing crisis

The historic Third Ward may have more families at risk of losing their homes than any other neighborhood in Houston. Low-income Third Ward seniors are struggling to repair their aging homes in an effort to age in place and preserve their home for future generations. Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) and...
Texas Organizing Project works to get out the vote

As voters head to the polls today, The Texas Organizing Project (TOP), says they aren’t letting up until the last vote is counted. “In Houston and Fort Bend counties, we have been running canvases, knocking on doors of Black voters, over 30,000 doors in fact. We have a phone bank, been doing digital outreach. We’ve partnered with Black Voters Matter Pact, did a texting program. We are trying to harness the energy that we’ve been building and Election day will be a culmination of all those efforts,” said Texas Organizing Project’s co-executive director Brianna Brown.
Ft. Bend Co officials allege polling place issues, racist attacks

The Defender was contacted recently about allegations regarding voting irregularities in Fort Bend County. The Defender spoke with Ft. Bend County Judge KP George and Chief Deputy for Fort Bend County Precinct Two Constable’s Office Roderick Garner about those allegations and additional disturbing election-related reports. DEFENDER: Can you share...
Large crowds celebrate 2022 Houston Astros World Series title

The streets of downtown Houston and Midtown were filled with hundreds of thousands of fans celebrating the Houston Astros’ World Series title on Monday. The 1.7-mile parade stepped off at noon Monday at the intersection of Smith and Preston streets and ended at the intersections of Smith and Tuam.
