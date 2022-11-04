Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Suspect in N. Korea Sanctions Violation in Singapore, Police Say
SINGAPORE — A Singaporean businessman wanted by the United States on suspicion of violating sanctions on North Korea is in the city-state where he is under investigation, Singapore police said. In a statement issued late Saturday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they have sought clarification from their U.S....
Voice of America
South Korea's Yoon Apologizes for Halloween Crush, Vows Justice
Seoul, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems. The October 29 crush killed 156 people,...
Voice of America
What If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine?
Many of the weapons Russia has used in Ukraine can carry nuclear warheads. What would be the impact if Russia used them?
Voice of America
Indian Foreign Minister Heads to Russia for Talks Expected to Include Ukraine Conflict
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is visiting Moscow for talks expected to focus on economic and political issues. The two-day visit during which the Indian minister will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, will be the first by a senior Indian official to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Voice of America
Iran Says It Tested a Satellite-Carrying Rocket
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard tested a new satellite-carrying rocket Saturday, according to state media reports. State television said the Ghaem-100 satellite carrier was launched from a desert site, without revealing an exact location. The reports said the rocket has the capacity to place an 80-kilogram satellite into orbit 500 kilometers...
Voice of America
North Korea: Missile Tests Are Preparation for an Attack
North Korea’s military said Monday that missile tests last week were preparation for striking South Korean and U.S. military targets. The military also said the tests were an answer to large U.S. and South Korean air force drills. This year’s drills involving the U.S. and South Korea were the...
Voice of America
Heavy Fighting Threatens Ukraine Energy and Water Infrastructure
Heavy fighting and explosions were reported Saturday by authorities in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. Over the last 24 hours Ukrainian forces attacked nine locations with Russian military equipment that they apprehended, as well as an ammunition depot in the Kherson region. "[Ukrainian forces] prepare for another stage of an...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 6
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:30 p.m.: Ukraine's Home-Front Helpers: Throughout the Russian invasion, Ukrainian civilians have been volunteering and working to make vital hardware for their country’s war effort. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has the photos.
Voice of America
US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia It's Open to Talks, Washington Post Reports
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power,The Washington Post reported Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the...
Voice of America
Kherson Region Without Water, Lights After Airstrike
In Kherson, residents were without lights and water Sunday as the city’s Russian-installed officials accused Ukraine of “sabotage” without evidence. The Kremlin-installed administration in Kherson said an airstrike — the “result of an attack organized” by Ukraine — damaged “three concrete poles of high-voltage power lines.”
Voice of America
Over 120 Leaders to Attend Climate Talks; Egypt Says Positive on Protest
BERLIN — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks, and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters Friday that his country...
Voice of America
Iraq Considers Reinstating Conscription
Baghdad — Iraqi lawmakers were due to examine on Sunday a bill seeking to reestablish military conscription in the country, nearly 20 years after its abolition. Service in the armed forces was mandatory in Iraq from 1935 up until 2003, when a U.S.-led invasion toppled former dictator Saddam Hussein.
Voice of America
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Lack of Air Superiority Exacerbated Due to Poor Training
Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia's loss of experienced air crew members during the invasion of Ukraine is contributing to Russia's "lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training," and "heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones." The U.K. said Russia's air...
Voice of America
UK Trade Minister Heads to Taiwan for Talks, Sparks China Rebuke
Taipei, Taiwan — Britain announced Monday that a trade minister was heading to Taiwan for the first in-person talks since the coronavirus in a bid to strengthen ties with the island, a trip that sparked a rebuke from Beijing. Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands will co-host annual talks and...
Voice of America
'Never Again': Ukraine Bolsters Defenses Along Belarus-Russia Border
Gorodnia, ukraine — Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometers to the north. With the rain pouring down and the clouds low, there will be no Russian...
Voice of America
Taliban Lambaste Biden for Calling Afghanistan ‘God-Forsaken’
Islamabad — The Islamist Taliban government has harshly criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for calling Afghanistan a “God-forsaken place” and vowed to rebuild the war-ravaged country without any foreign support. “Those making such remarks are doing so out of their frustration and envy for Afghanistan,” Chief Taliban...
Voice of America
US Military Hits al-Shabab Extremists in Somalia
Mogadishu, Somalia — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as being...
Voice of America
Haiti Police Try to Break Blockade of Crucial Fuel Terminal
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's National Police was fighting to remove a powerful gang that had surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months, though it was not immediately clear Friday if the economically devastating blockade was fully lifted. In a voicemail shared with The Associated Press...
Voice of America
Taliban Reveal Burial Place of Founder Mullah Omar, Nine Years After Death
Kabul, afghanistan — The Taliban on Sunday revealed the final resting place of the movement's founder, Mullah Omar, whose death and burial they kept secret for years. Rumors surrounding Omar's health and whereabouts abounded after the Taliban were kicked out of power in 2001 by a U.S.-led invasion, and they only admitted in April 2015 that he had died two years earlier.
Voice of America
UN Commission on Palestinian Territory to Start Hearings This Week
Geneva — The three-member U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel will begin public hearings on alleged human rights violations in the Palestinian territories in Geneva this week. The commission chair, South African jurist and former U.N. high commissioner for...
Comments / 0