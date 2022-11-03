Read full article on original website
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
Election day is over but key races remain uncalled in the U.S. midterm elections. In the U.S. Senate, the balance of power rests in the hands of a few swing states. And in the U.S. House of Representatives, projections show Democrats losing seats, but Republicans may still take control.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Donald Trump's Biggest Enemy Triumphs in Election
James has proven a thorn in the side of Trump, who has criticized her over legal action she has taken against him and his family.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
Congregation replaced pastor after this controversial sermon about Trump
William Kopp, a former pastor at Stuarts Draft Baptist Church in Virginia, faced backlash from his congregation after he delivered a scathing sermon about former President Trump in 2020.
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
Trump-linked SPAC stock goes bonkers ahead of midterms
New York CNN Business — Many political experts are predicting big Republican wins in the midterm elections that could give the GOP control of at least one, if not both, chambers of Congress. Investors have taken notice too. The blank check firm that might merge with former President Donald...
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to admit to US election interference
CNN — Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked oligarch known as “Vladimir Putin’s chef,” appeared to admit to Russian interference in US elections in a Telegram post on Monday. Prigozhin said that Russia has interfered, is interfering and will continue to interfere in the US democratic process, in...
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
Gov. Ron DeSantis will win a second term leading Florida, CNN projects. CNN's political panel breaks down his message to the GOP with his resounding victory.
CNN reporter measures airline seats and puts them to the comfort test
Experts say airline seats have gotten smaller over the years while Americans grow larger. Under pressure from Congress and passengers, the Federal Aviation Administration is now looking into whether seats are too tight to rapidly evacuate as well as comfort complaints. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.
'SNL' host Amy Schumer mocks Ye
Comedian Amy Schumer called out Kanye West in her "Saturday Night Live" monologue, and a sketch showed former President Donald Trump pleading his case to get back on Twitter.
From 'red wave' to Trump blame: Here is how news media covered election night
While the outcome of some races remained too close to call, news hosts, reporters and guests focused on underwhelming results for Republicans nationwide and Democrats in Florida - with plenty of Trump talk in between.
'That's not a red wave': John King explains what he sees so far
CNN's John King says that even though Republicans are still favored to take control of the US House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, this is not the 'red wave' predicted by many experts because Democrats are performing better than expected in many districts.
This cynical strategy paid major dividends for Democrats
During the 2022 primary season, Democrats actively meddled in a number of Republican races -- hoping to boost GOP candidates who they viewed as too extreme (especially on the issue of election denialism) to win general elections.
Opinion: A disastrous day for Donald Trump
The results of the 2022 midterm election have not been fully tallied and the crucial question -- who will control Congress? -- has not been answered. But we can draw some initial conclusions, writes Frida Ghitis.
Hold on. This election is not yet over
The larger message from the midterm election may be that, shocker, the country is still very engaged in its politics and divided over who should be in charge -- although the lack of major issues administering this election so far is something every American can celebrate.
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
Wes Moore, the first Black governor-elect of Maryland, and only the third Black governor to be elected in American history, has a chat with CNN's Dana Bash following his victory.
