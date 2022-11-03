ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

Election day is over but key races remain uncalled in the U.S. midterm elections. In the U.S. Senate, the balance of power rests in the hands of a few swing states.  And in the U.S. House of Representatives, projections show Democrats losing seats, but Republicans may still take control. 
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
Trump-linked SPAC stock goes bonkers ahead of midterms

New York CNN Business — Many political experts are predicting big Republican wins in the midterm elections that could give the GOP control of at least one, if not both, chambers of Congress. Investors have taken notice too. The blank check firm that might merge with former President Donald...
NEW YORK STATE
CNN reporter measures airline seats and puts them to the comfort test

Experts say airline seats have gotten smaller over the years while Americans grow larger. Under pressure from Congress and passengers, the Federal Aviation Administration is now looking into whether seats are too tight to rapidly evacuate as well as comfort complaints. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.
'SNL' host Amy Schumer mocks Ye

Comedian Amy Schumer called out Kanye West in her "Saturday Night Live" monologue, and a sketch showed former President Donald Trump pleading his case to get back on Twitter.
'That's not a red wave': John King explains what he sees so far

CNN's John King says that even though Republicans are still favored to take control of the US House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, this is not the 'red wave' predicted by many experts because Democrats are performing better than expected in many districts.
Opinion: A disastrous day for Donald Trump

The results of the 2022 midterm election have not been fully tallied and the crucial question -- who will control Congress? -- has not been answered. But we can draw some initial conclusions, writes Frida Ghitis.
GEORGIA STATE
Hold on. This election is not yet over

The larger message from the midterm election may be that, shocker, the country is still very engaged in its politics and divided over who should be in charge -- although the lack of major issues administering this election so far is something every American can celebrate.
ARIZONA STATE
