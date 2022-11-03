ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN reporter measures airline seats and puts them to the comfort test

Experts say airline seats have gotten smaller over the years while Americans grow larger. Under pressure from Congress and passengers, the Federal Aviation Administration is now looking into whether seats are too tight to rapidly evacuate as well as comfort complaints. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

