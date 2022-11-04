Read full article on original website
Police: Man stabbed on subway in the Bronx; suspect identified
Police say another attack on the subway sent a man to the hospital on Sunday night in the Bronx.
Police: Suspects rob off-duty correction officer in Brooklyn
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Sunday, police say.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Man slashed in forehead at Brooklyn subway station, attacker flees
The 25-year-old victim got into an argument with another man, also believed to be in his 20s, on a Queens-bound J train around 2:40 a.m.
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
A Goshen man is facing charges after being arrested by state police for allegedly raping a minor. Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. State police had been working with the FBI to locate Torres after learning he...
8 injured in crash on Triborough Bridge
It happened on a Queens-bound lane around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Gubernatorial candidates place priority on NYC subway crimes ahead of Election Day
Subway crime is an issue at the heart of this year's midterm election, especially after two stabbings on Bronx trains in less than 24 hours. Although police have arrested suspects in both cases, riders News 12 spoke to say it's enough to make them want to stay off the train.
Police looking for suspects who they say tried to injure driver in College Point
Police are looking for the two drivers who they say tried to injure a man with a gun and their cars in Queens.
NYPD: Woman fatally struck by van in Brooklyn
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a getaway driver that fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn.
Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
Police: 2 men wanted in Ridge construction site break-in
Police say they stole items worth more than $25,000.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Police: Suspect wanted for Queens hit-and-run assault
Police are asking the public to help locate the individual responsible for a hit-and-run assault in Queens.
Police: Mineola man arrested for forcibly touching 13-year-old girl
Authorities say 18-year-old Isaias Granados Bonilla was inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a 13-year-old girl.
Authorities: Man riding scooter in Brooklyn struck by car, in critical condition
Police say a man has been sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn Monday morning. Fort Hamilton Parkway between 54th and 55th streets has been blocked off to traffic as NYPD officers investigate the car crash involving a 23-year-old man. According to the NYPD,...
Woman, 79, fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. The victim, identified as Verna McKnight, was getting out of a parked car in front of 51-19 Church Ave. near 52nd Street in East Flatbush when a van hit her at around 7:20 p.m., […]
Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal Coram crash
According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing.
