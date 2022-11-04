ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynbrook, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 12

Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!

These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
LIDO BEACH, NY
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY

