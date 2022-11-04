ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

leeuniversity.edu

Opera Theatre to Present Musical Revue

The Lee University Opera Theatre, directed by James Frost, will present its annual Musical Revue in the Squires Recital Hall, located in Lee’s Humanities Center, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. The performance, which is the final project of Lee’s Opera Theatre class for the fall semester, will...
CLEVELAND, TN
leeuniversity.edu

School of Music to Present Trombone Ensemble Concert

Lee University’s Trombone Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Doug Warner, will present a concert on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Pangle Hall. Featured works will include selections such as Chris M. Sharpe’s “Apogee Fanfare,” Bill Reichenbach’s “Scarborough Fair,” and Ralph Carmichael’s “A Quiet Place.”
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Information Center Now Open And Ready To Welcome Visitors And Residents

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is pleased to announce the opening of the new Chattanooga Information Center, located on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. The Information Center, open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., serves as a welcoming hub in the heart of downtown’s Riverfront District and provides local and regional information to visitors and residents.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures

Bethany O’Bannon-Bowman, Dr. Randy O’Bannon, and Terry O’Bannon, children of the late Dr. Robert O’Bannon, were recently hosted for guest lectures at Lee University and gave a significant financial gift to the Dr. Robert O’Bannon Scholarship Fund in memory of their father’s legacy. “October...
CLEVELAND, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Huff Receives Nurse Corps Scholarship

Jessica Huff, a junior nursing major at Lee University, was recently awarded the Nurse Corps Scholarship. “The effort Jessica puts into her coursework and career choice demonstrates her motivation and intent to be a nurse,” said Amy Blake, associate lecturer in nursing at Lee. “Her heart for the underserved is evident by her life choices and where she spends her time, by serving the less educated and the under-resourced. She has chosen a career to prepare herself to serve the underserved, whether it be across the street or across the seas.”
CLEVELAND, TN
franchising.com

Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership

Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas

Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
US News and World Report

Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel, Rail Cars to See $10M Revamp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo’s hotel and gardens will undergo a more than $10 million restoration, with the effort to include the iconic Pullman train cars, officials said Monday. Trestle Studio, a Chicago-based developer with a track record of transforming vintage properties in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate Flyers Found at University of Tennessee

Jewish students at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga woke up this weekend to discover vicious antisemitic flyers posted around the campus. “At the height of American slavery, 78% of slave owners were ethnic jews (sic),” the flyers proclaimed. “40% of the jewish population were slave owners, while only 0.35% of white Americans owned slaves,” the flyers continued.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

