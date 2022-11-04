Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?The Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
leeuniversity.edu
Opera Theatre to Present Musical Revue
The Lee University Opera Theatre, directed by James Frost, will present its annual Musical Revue in the Squires Recital Hall, located in Lee’s Humanities Center, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. The performance, which is the final project of Lee’s Opera Theatre class for the fall semester, will...
leeuniversity.edu
School of Music to Present Trombone Ensemble Concert
Lee University’s Trombone Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Doug Warner, will present a concert on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Pangle Hall. Featured works will include selections such as Chris M. Sharpe’s “Apogee Fanfare,” Bill Reichenbach’s “Scarborough Fair,” and Ralph Carmichael’s “A Quiet Place.”
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open And Ready To Welcome Visitors And Residents
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is pleased to announce the opening of the new Chattanooga Information Center, located on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. The Information Center, open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., serves as a welcoming hub in the heart of downtown’s Riverfront District and provides local and regional information to visitors and residents.
leeuniversity.edu
O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures
Bethany O’Bannon-Bowman, Dr. Randy O’Bannon, and Terry O’Bannon, children of the late Dr. Robert O’Bannon, were recently hosted for guest lectures at Lee University and gave a significant financial gift to the Dr. Robert O’Bannon Scholarship Fund in memory of their father’s legacy. “October...
leeuniversity.edu
Huff Receives Nurse Corps Scholarship
Jessica Huff, a junior nursing major at Lee University, was recently awarded the Nurse Corps Scholarship. “The effort Jessica puts into her coursework and career choice demonstrates her motivation and intent to be a nurse,” said Amy Blake, associate lecturer in nursing at Lee. “Her heart for the underserved is evident by her life choices and where she spends her time, by serving the less educated and the under-resourced. She has chosen a career to prepare herself to serve the underserved, whether it be across the street or across the seas.”
franchising.com
Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership
Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas
Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
US News and World Report
Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel, Rail Cars to See $10M Revamp
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo’s hotel and gardens will undergo a more than $10 million restoration, with the effort to include the iconic Pullman train cars, officials said Monday. Trestle Studio, a Chicago-based developer with a track record of transforming vintage properties in the...
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate Flyers Found at University of Tennessee
Jewish students at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga woke up this weekend to discover vicious antisemitic flyers posted around the campus. “At the height of American slavery, 78% of slave owners were ethnic jews (sic),” the flyers proclaimed. “40% of the jewish population were slave owners, while only 0.35% of white Americans owned slaves,” the flyers continued.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
WTVC
2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigating Sunday morning homicide; One teenager shot multiple times
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide which they say took place early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Block Street. When they got there, CPD says one teenager was found with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to a...
