Jessica Huff, a junior nursing major at Lee University, was recently awarded the Nurse Corps Scholarship. “The effort Jessica puts into her coursework and career choice demonstrates her motivation and intent to be a nurse,” said Amy Blake, associate lecturer in nursing at Lee. “Her heart for the underserved is evident by her life choices and where she spends her time, by serving the less educated and the under-resourced. She has chosen a career to prepare herself to serve the underserved, whether it be across the street or across the seas.”

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO