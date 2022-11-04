ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
southjerseyobserver.com

Mt. Ephraim Police Officers Honored For Life-Saving Efforts

From left: Officer Bob Bernauer, Mayor Mike “Traz” Tovinsky, Sgt. Jay Dobleman, Commissioner Joe Wolk, Commissioner George Gies, and Chief Brian Conte pose for a proud moment. (Photo credit: Mt. Ephraim Police Dept.) Mt. Ephraim Police Officers, Sgt. Jay Dobleman and Officer Bob Bernauer, were presented with Proclamations...
MOUNT EPHRAIM, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

10 reasons why Helena Theurer Pavilion will be unlike any other hospital in N.J.

Throughout a two-hour tour of the soon-to-be open Helena Theurer Pavilion, the $714.2 million addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health officials gushed over the state-of-the-art features, which they feel make it the most technologically advanced hospital in the country – not just New Jersey. The nine-story...
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy