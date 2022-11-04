Read full article on original website
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
roi-nj.com
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
Need to visit the MVC in NJ? Better try next week
If you need to go to a Motor Vehicle agency office in New Jersey, you may want to plan for next week. MVC agencies will be closed for two state holidays days this week: Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov.11. Nov. 8 is Election Day. Nov. 11 is Veterans' Day.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in NJ as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
The grand prize now stands at $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, November 7.
How green is your thumb? Applications open for Camden County gardening classes
Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or brand new to gardening, Camden County is accepting applications for its Horticultural Training Program.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Big closing near Freehold, NJ Raceway Mall that might benefit you
We've got another closing. As sad as it is, you may slightly benefit from this closure. According to Yahoo, "furniture retailer Huffman Koos near Freehold Raceway Mall is closing." The only other Huffman Koos stores in New Jersey are in Fairfield and Watchung. There are also three stores in New...
Check out 3 lesser known and unique November Food Events in NJ
I have a very hard time passing up food events in New Jersey, especially when the holiday season is approaching. New Jersey has a ton of fun food events coming up this month that you will definitely want to secure a spot for sooner than later. Whether you’re looking for...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Tomorrow is National Doughnut Day! Here are 25+ Delightful New Jersey Donuts Shops
For more events throughout the year, be sure to check out our Event Guide. For more New Jersey Events and Adventures, follow along on Instagram, @newjerseyisntboring, and Insta Stories! Don’t forget to tag your own NJ fun with #NJisntBoring. Looking for something sweet? At Alfalfa you’ll get a wide...
BuddyFinder: New Jersey 6th grader creates app that helps children find friends
It's not every day that one hears of a sixth grader having created a mobile app, but 11-year-old Pranav Boddu, who attends Pinebrook School in Manalapan, is on his way to be the next coding mastermind.
Former N.J. Kmart building to become home to indoor go-kart track
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin. The company is leasing 62,000 square feet of the former 92,000-square-foot Kmart building. It...
Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ
The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.
southjerseyobserver.com
N.J. Dept. of Agriculture Announces Record Number Of Schools Participating In Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program
As part of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for school children, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher recently announced that a record-high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-2023 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). The...
southjerseyobserver.com
Mt. Ephraim Police Officers Honored For Life-Saving Efforts
From left: Officer Bob Bernauer, Mayor Mike “Traz” Tovinsky, Sgt. Jay Dobleman, Commissioner Joe Wolk, Commissioner George Gies, and Chief Brian Conte pose for a proud moment. (Photo credit: Mt. Ephraim Police Dept.) Mt. Ephraim Police Officers, Sgt. Jay Dobleman and Officer Bob Bernauer, were presented with Proclamations...
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
roi-nj.com
10 reasons why Helena Theurer Pavilion will be unlike any other hospital in N.J.
Throughout a two-hour tour of the soon-to-be open Helena Theurer Pavilion, the $714.2 million addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health officials gushed over the state-of-the-art features, which they feel make it the most technologically advanced hospital in the country – not just New Jersey. The nine-story...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores
The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
