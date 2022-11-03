Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
9 recent payer virtual health moves
Here are nine payer partnerships and investments in the virtual health realm Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. Molina Healthcare of California partnered with digital behavioral health company BeMe to provide teenagers with mental health support. The BeMe app provides activities and one-on-one coaching to provide support and coping skills for teenagers.
beckerspayer.com
Q&A: UnitedHealthcare's SVP of individual, family plans on planning for 2023 and beyond
Marcus Robinson is the senior vice president of individual and family plans at UnitedHealthcare. He sat down with Becker's to discuss the company's major expansion of Affordable Care Act plans in 2023 and how the rollout plays into the payer's larger goal of serving members and addressing the nation's uninsured rate.
beckerspayer.com
How BCBS of Tennessee keeps winning 'best places to work' accolades
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee might be the best health insurance company to work for. The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based payer has received a laundry list of accolades for employee satisfaction and diversity, equity and inclusion, including being named among the top workplace for women, among the nation's most diverse employers, and being rated the best employer in Tennessee.
beckerspayer.com
The largest Medicare Advantage payer in every state
UnitedHealthcare holds the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market in the U.S, with 28 percent of the market. A study from the American Medical Association, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. Humana holds the second largest share of the U.S. market at 19 percent.
beckerspayer.com
Texas asks Friday Health Plans to leave ACA marketplace
Friday Health Plans will not offer coverage on the ACA marketplaces in Texas and New Mexico for 2023, The Alamosa Valley Courier reported Nov. 4. A Friday spokesperson told the newspaper that Texas insurance regulators asked the company to pause operations in the state following operational challenges. "Texas was our...
beckerspayer.com
Centene uses subsidiaries to amplify political donations, report says
Centene has donated to political candidates in states where it is up for Medicaid contract selection or defending itself against overbilling accusations, sometimes through multiple subsidiaries, according to a Kaiser Health News report published Nov. 4. Centene has amplified donations by giving through multiple subsidiaries to the governors of Nevada,...
beckerspayer.com
Highmark taps Western Pennsylvania market president
Highmark Health appointed Bruce Meyer, MD, to serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president, the company said Nov. 7. Dr. Meyer was president of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, where he oversaw the system's 18 hospitals and 50 outpatient clinics. He led the health system during its acquisition of payer HealthPartners Plan.
beckerspayer.com
MHS Health Wisconsin names CEO
MHS Health Wisconsin has named Titus Muzi Jr. as president and CEO. MHS provides coverage for 133,000 members in Wisconsin through BadgerCare Plus, Medicaid Medicare Advantage, according to a Nov. 7 news release. Mr. Muzi previously served as senior vice president of managed care strategy at Milwaukee and Downers Grove,...
Comments / 0