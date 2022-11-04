Read full article on original website
Vote 2022: President Biden visits Yonkers to boost Gov. Hochul as Election Day nears
Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at a big rally with President Joe Biden in Yonkers Sunday night with the hopes of getting a boost ahead of Election Day this Tuesday. Biden's visit at Sarah Lawrence College happened a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail with Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in Mahopac on Saturday.
Biden headlines campaign event in Yonkers as race for governor tightens
The president attended a rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul Sunday as the country is now just one day from election day.
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
No jackpot yet – but $1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
It was sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison. It comes just three weeks after the store sold another winning ticket worth $3 million.
Why are catalytic converters a target for thieves? News 12 finds out
Federal authorities have busted a multistate catalytic converter theft ring that has ties to New Jersey.
Truck hauling gravel overturns in near Palisades Center in West Nyack
Clarkstown police say East Palisade Center Drive in West Nyack was closed for hours after a truck hauling gravel overturned this morning. Police say the driver was traveling south around 9 a.m. on Route 303 when he veered off and rolled over. The driver sustained injuries to his arm and...
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
Cosmetics giant Avon to close Suffern facility after 136 years in the village
The company plans to close at the end of 2024 and will begin laying off workers this coming February. There are currently 136 employees at the factory. At one point, there were more than 1,000 workers there.
Police: 71-year-old woman killed in New City crash
Clarkstown police say a 71-year-old woman died Sunday in a car crash. Police say it happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Congers Road near Conrad Lane. They say a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a tree. Rosanne Firenze, of Congers, was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Montefiore Nyack...
Hamilton police officers help brothers trick-or-treat after mom hit by car
Two Hamilton police officers came to the rescue of two brothers after they witnessed a scary situation. The boys were trick-or-treating with their mother on Halloween night when she was struck by a car. The driver took off. Luckily, the boys were not hurt. Once the mother was taken to...
