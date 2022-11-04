Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Soul Blind – “Bruise The Sore”
In two short days, the Hudson Valley effects-pedal mashers Soul Blind will release their full-length debut Feel It All Around. For the past few years, Soul Blind have been cranking out EPs, touring hard, and getting better. Soul Blind don’t make hardcore, but they’ve found a home in that scene. If you’ve been to shows in the East Coast in the past two years, then you might’ve seen them multiple times, and you might’ve seen them grow more and more confident up there. This new LP feels like the culmination of all that.
Stereogum
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo
Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.
Stereogum
Jeff Tweedy – “I Hear… Goodnight” (Low & The Dirty Three Cover)
Jeff Tweedy has shared a cover of “I Hear… Goodnight,” a song that appears on Low and the Dirty Three’s 2001 collaborative EP In The Fishtank. Low’s Mimi Parker passed away this weekend. Tweedy produced the group’s 2013 album The Invisible Way. The Wilco leader put out the cover through his Starship Casual newsletter. Listen to it here.
Stereogum
Narrow Head – “Moments Of Clarity”
Two years ago, the heavy Texan alt-rockers Narrow Head impressed a whole lot of people with their album 12th House Rock. Today, the band has announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called Moments Of Clarity, set to arrive early next year. The band recorded the album in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, and it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, as touring guitarist Kora Puckett is now a permanent member of the band.
Stereogum
slowthai – “I Know Nothing”
In the past few months, the impish and energetic UK rapper slowthai has been on his guest-verse grind, showing up on tracks from Kenny Beats and Mount Kimbie. Today, slowthai has a new track of his own. It’s a bit of a sonic departure, and it also exists for a specific reason. The FADER reports that slowthai’s new song “I Know Nothing” soundtracks a new Beats By Dre ad that features a bunch of soccer stars.
Stereogum
Hurricane G Dead At 52
New York rapper Hurricane G, best known for rapping alongside Redman as one of the members of EPMD’s Hit Squad, has died. The New York Post reports that Hurricane G died yesterday. No cause of death has been reported, but she was reportedly suffering from lung cancer at the time of her death. Hurricane G was 52.
Stereogum
Heather Woods Broderick – “Blood Run Through Me”
Earlier this year, the Portland musician Heather Woods Broderick released an instrumental cello album, Domes, but it’s been a few years since she put out her last proper album of melancholy singer-songwriter fare, which came with 2019’s Invitation. Today, though, she’s sharing a new single, “Blood Run Through Me.”
Stereogum
Pile – “Loops”
The great rock band Pile have announced a new album, All Fiction, which will be out on February 17. It’s their proper follow-up to 2019’s Green And Gray, and comes after last year’s pandemic project Songs Known Together, Alone, which found leader Rick Maguire revisiting some of his older songs. Today, they’re sharing the album’s searing and claustrophobic lead single “Loops.”
Stereogum
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero (Bleachers Remix)”
A week and a half ago, Taylor Swift released Midnights, a fairly low-key pop album that’s putting up absolutely insane numbers. In its first week, Midnights sold more copies than any other album in seven years. It also made Taylor Swift the first artist ever to occupy all top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week. Right now, the #1 song in America is “Anti-Hero” — the “everybody is a sexy baby” track and the first Midnights song to get a video. Now, Swift has teamed up with her main Midnights collaborator for a new version of “Anti-Hero.”
Stereogum
Steve Mason – “No More” (Feat. Javed Bashir)
Former Beta Band frontman Steve Mason has announced a new solo album, Brothers & Sisters, his follow-up to 2019’s About The Light. Mason co-produced it with Tev’n, and it features contributions from Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall & Adrian Blake, and Kaviraj Singh. “To me, this record...
Stereogum
The 1975’s Matty Healy Ate A Raw Steak While Touching Himself At MSG
Matty Healy, leader of the 1975, achieved pop-heartthrob status many years ago, and he’s often sought to actively subvert that role. Last month, the 1975 released Being Funny In A Foreign Language, a pop album that’s considerably more straightforward than most of their recent offerings. But that doesn’t mean that Matty Healy has moved past weirdo antics. Last night, as the 1975 played New York’s Madison Square Garden, Healy ate what appeared to be an entire raw steak while groping himself.
Stereogum
Watch Smino Perform A Laid-Back Luv 4 Rent Medley On Fallon
A week and a half ago, the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino released his lush, melodic new album Luv 4 Rent. Smino led that LP off with the J. Cole collab “90 Proof,” and he also got contributions from peers like Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, and Ravyn Lenae. Last night, Smino performed a couple of the album’s tracks in a warm, effortless appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.
Stereogum
Fleet Foxes – “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” (Feat. Tim Bernardes)
Fleet Foxes have shared a new song, “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” which was written for the documentary Wildcat, which will be released in theaters on December 21 and through Amazon Prime on December 30. The movie follows a veteran who travels to the Amazon, meets a woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and is entrusted with an orphaned ocelot.
Stereogum
Hatchie – “Nosedive”
Earlier this year, Australian dream-pop artist Hatchie released a new album, Giving The World Away. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Nosedive,” which she says she wrote “with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] last year after we hit up an amazing goth megaclub in Denver on a weeknight.”
Stereogum
Charli XCX Teams With Benito Skinner For Amazon Comedy Series Overcompensating
Charli XCX will handle the music for Overcompensating, a scripted comedy series from social media celebrity Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama) that will be coming to Amazon. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Charli will also serve as one of the executive producers on the show, which is being produced by A24.
Stereogum
Drowse – “Three Faces (Cyanoacrylate)”
At the end of the week, Portland-based Kyle Bates will release his latest Drowse album, Wane Into It. He’s thus far shared the Midwife collab “Untrue In Headphones” and “Mystery Pt. 2.” Today he returns with one more single, the album’s spooky, meditative penultimate track “Three Faces (Cyanoacrylate).” It finds Bates singing in a low, breathy whisper over a humming churn that seems to emanate warmth. About two-thirds of the way through the nearly eight-minute runtime, the song’s low rumble builds to something alternately ominous and beautiful. Bates cites Pac-NW predecessors Grouper, the Microphones, and Unwound (specifically Leaves Turn Inside You) as influences on Drowse, and you can hear them all quite clearly on this one. Listen below.
Stereogum
Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips
Sick New World is a new rock music festival experimenting with an intriguing combination of styles. The fest, coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023, will be headlined by some of the biggest names in the late ’90s and early 2000s nu-metal scene including System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus, as well as names like Papa Roach, Evanescence, Chevelle, Coal Chamber (first show since 2015), Soulfly, P.O.D., Sevendust, Orgy, and Hoobastank further down the poster.
Stereogum
Former Nazareth Frontman Dan McCafferty Dead At 76
Dan McCafferty, founding lead singer for the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died. In a message on Facebook, Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced McCafferty’s death. “Dan died at 12:40 today,” Agnew wrote. “This is the saddest announcement I have ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.” McCaffery was 76.
Stereogum
Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion
Rick Ross owns a lot of apparel. Does he own too much apparel? Some people think so. Rick Ross is not one of those people. On Monday, the Twitter account for hip-hop magazine XXL recirculated an Instagram video of Ross showing off piles and piles of clothing and shoes in his Miami mansion. “I’m trying to organize some of this shit. Man, I got this shit spilling out every goddamn way,” Ross announces in the video. “Should Rozay have a damn yard sale?” Later in the clip, he assures listeners, “This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss shit going on.”
Stereogum
Tropicália Icon Gal Costa Dead At 77
Brazilian singer Gal Costa, a major figure in the country’s ’60s Tropicália music scene, has died. She was 77. The news was confirmed by the singer’s official Twitter account, which wrote: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we communicate the death of singer Gal Costa. We appreciate everyone’s love at this difficult time.”
Comments / 0