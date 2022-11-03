Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 signed a bill aiming to streamline the prior authorization process. The law requires insurers to provide timely approval for nonurgent and emergency healthcare services to physicians before services and treatment plans are rendered, according to a news release from the state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill's office. It also creates a timely process for appeals determinations, and if an insurer questions the necessity of a service, the law calls for a peer review by a physician from the specialty in question. It also creates an electronic portal with all prior authorizations and accompanying paperwork flowing into one site.

