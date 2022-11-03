Read full article on original website
Losing bidder's protest delays Nebraska Medicaid contract signing
Nebraska has delayed the signing of new Medicaid managed care contracts until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved, the Omaha World-Herald reported Nov. 6. The state awarded Medicaid contracts to Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Centene subsidiary Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealthcare of the Midlands in September. The new contracts start Jan. 1, 2024. However, Community Health Plan, doing business as Healthy Blue, filed a protest in October, according to the report. Healthy Blue currently holds a managed care contract in the state.
Pennsylvania prior authorization reform bill signed into law
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 signed a bill aiming to streamline the prior authorization process. The law requires insurers to provide timely approval for nonurgent and emergency healthcare services to physicians before services and treatment plans are rendered, according to a news release from the state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill's office. It also creates a timely process for appeals determinations, and if an insurer questions the necessity of a service, the law calls for a peer review by a physician from the specialty in question. It also creates an electronic portal with all prior authorizations and accompanying paperwork flowing into one site.
Texas asks Friday Health Plans to leave ACA marketplace
Friday Health Plans will not offer coverage on the ACA marketplaces in Texas and New Mexico for 2023, The Alamosa Valley Courier reported Nov. 4. A Friday spokesperson told the newspaper that Texas insurance regulators asked the company to pause operations in the state following operational challenges. "Texas was our...
MHS Health Wisconsin names CEO
MHS Health Wisconsin has named Titus Muzi Jr. as president and CEO. MHS provides coverage for 133,000 members in Wisconsin through BadgerCare Plus, Medicaid Medicare Advantage, according to a Nov. 7 news release. Mr. Muzi previously served as senior vice president of managed care strategy at Milwaukee and Downers Grove,...
Highmark taps Western Pennsylvania market president
Highmark Health appointed Bruce Meyer, MD, to serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president, the company said Nov. 7. Dr. Meyer was president of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, where he oversaw the system's 18 hospitals and 50 outpatient clinics. He led the health system during its acquisition of payer HealthPartners Plan.
How BCBS of Tennessee keeps winning 'best places to work' accolades
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee might be the best health insurance company to work for. The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based payer has received a laundry list of accolades for employee satisfaction and diversity, equity and inclusion, including being named among the top workplace for women, among the nation's most diverse employers, and being rated the best employer in Tennessee.
