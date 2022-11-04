Season opener: Michigan State Spartans vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. TV: Big Ten Network-plus (streaming only). Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Tom Izzo begins yet another season in East Lansing, and while this opener may be light on competition, the usual difficult non-conference schedule picks up Friday against Gonzaga. The thing to watch for MSU all season: depth. They have just 10 scholarship players so foul trouble may be an issue.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO