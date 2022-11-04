Read full article on original website
See Saginaw-area football playoff brackets, schedule for third round of playoffs
Five Saginaw-area teams remain alive in the Michigan high school football playoffs, as teams head into the regional finals/quarterfinals. One Saginaw-area team, Merrill, will travel to Munising for an 8-Player Division 1 semifinal game. If the Vandals win, they advance to the state championship game at Northern Michigan University. Check...
MLive.com
Millington adds bit of trickery to tradition, stuns Standish for district title
MILLINGTON, MI – Nothing is more important to the Millington football team than being true to their colors. Throughout the lives of every player on the team, Millington has put the “smash” in smashing success.
Ithaca puts up 63 points in district final win over Ravenna
The offense put up a season-high 63 points. But it was the Ithaca defense that took over in the second half, lifting the Yellowjackets to a Division 7 district championship win Saturday at Ithaca.
Flint-area football playoff highlights: Goodrich, Linden among winners on wild night
FLINT – The second round of the Michigan high school football playoffs was certainly a wide one for some of the eight Flint-area teams who were still alive. There was the 89-point game between Division 1 top 10 teams Clarkston and Davison.
MLive.com
Gladwin looks unstoppable in claiming first district title since 2000
Gladwin kept its feet on the ground. But kept shooting for the stars.
MLive.com
Playing without QB, Laker runs wild to top Montrose for D7 district title
So everybody else stepped up.
Even with ‘what ifs,’ Charles Rogers leads Saginaw Hall of Fame Class of 2022
SAGINAW, MI – All of Charles Rogers’ accomplishments, accolades and attributes were paraded and lauded Sunday at the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Banquet. But just about every plaudit seemed to have an asterisk or a question mark, with those closest to the former Saginaw...
MLive.com
Diving guru Janet Beattie draws special Bay County Sports Hall of Fame honor
BAY CITY, MI -- In the world of diving – where athletes jump, flip, tuck and spin – there’s a great appreciation for someone who is willing bend over backward for you. In the Bay City area and beyond, divers have long had a friend in Janet Beattie.
Michigan State basketball game score vs. Northern Arizona: How to watch season opener
Season opener: Michigan State Spartans vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. TV: Big Ten Network-plus (streaming only). Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Tom Izzo begins yet another season in East Lansing, and while this opener may be light on competition, the usual difficult non-conference schedule picks up Friday against Gonzaga. The thing to watch for MSU all season: depth. They have just 10 scholarship players so foul trouble may be an issue.
MLive.com
Au Gres can’t get its vaunted run attack rolling in regional loss to Morrice
Au Gres delivered an electric season. But the Wolverines got zapped by a hard-charging Morrice defense.
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
WNEM
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
WILX-TV
Portland survives late scare against Corunna
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
nbc25news.com
Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
Grand Blanc High School released early while police investigate Snapchat threat
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Police are investigating a threat made on Snapchat from someone not in the Grand Blanc Community Schools student database Monday morning after students were dismissed at the high school. “Out of an abundance of caution, due to a threat made on social media, we began releasing...
WNEM
Huron Co. man wins $1M Powerball prize
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Doerr, of Ubly, found out he won a $1 million Powerball prize while watching the morning news. The 62-year-old matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing and won the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s, located at 2245 Main St. in Ubly.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
