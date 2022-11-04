ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birch Run, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State basketball game score vs. Northern Arizona: How to watch season opener

Season opener: Michigan State Spartans vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. TV: Big Ten Network-plus (streaming only). Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Tom Izzo begins yet another season in East Lansing, and while this opener may be light on competition, the usual difficult non-conference schedule picks up Friday against Gonzaga. The thing to watch for MSU all season: depth. They have just 10 scholarship players so foul trouble may be an issue.
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Portland survives late scare against Corunna

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
PORTLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
SAGINAW, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich

Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Huron Co. man wins $1M Powerball prize

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Doerr, of Ubly, found out he won a $1 million Powerball prize while watching the morning news. The 62-year-old matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing and won the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s, located at 2245 Main St. in Ubly.
UBLY, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
FLINT, MI

