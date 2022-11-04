Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Channel 3000
Wisconsin volleyball beats Indiana, extend win streak to 12 matches
MADISON, Wis. — The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team took down Indiana in four sets Sunday to extend its win streak to 12 matches. The Badgers were lead by Sarah Franklin with 18 kills as Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek added nine each. At the net, Wisconsin totaled eight blocks in comparison to the Hoosiers’ four.
Channel 3000
Badgers grind out win over Maryland at Camp Randall
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were able to handle both the elements and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, winning at home 23-10. With rain coming down and winds gusting, both teams turned to the rushing attack in the first half. For Wisconsin, it was a move that worked in their favor.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin DB, addresses Jim Leonhard's potential readiness for head coaching job
Hunter Wohler has some strong thoughts on his interim coach. Jim Leonhard has taken the responsibilities as interim head coach of Wisconsin. Wohler — a second-year safety — weighed in on Leonhard’s work and believes he is next to lead the Badgers. Wohler opened up on Leonhard...
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
gobadgers.ca
Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener
Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
Channel 3000
John Peter Martin Haberle
MADISON- John Peter Martin Haberle, age 70, of Fitchburg, formerly of Verona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born at Methodist Hospital in Madison, on April 24, 1952, the son of John Lawrence Haberle and Wilma Helen (Ferris) Haberle. John was a...
Channel 3000
Daniel Arthur Bader
Daniel Arthur Bader, age 66, formerly of Reeseville, Wisconsin died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 2, 2022 with his family by his side at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Daniel Was born on December 19, 1955 in Columbus, Wisconsin. The son of Boyd and Leona (Retzlaff) Bader. He graduated from Waupun High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed at Badger Cold Storage of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin then at Caine Transfer, Inc. in Lowell, Wisconsin until retirement.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 3
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the second week of playoffs for the Friday Football Blitz, Ellsworth is facing off against Columbus. Ellsworth beats Columbus 28-6. Last week’s Game of the Week took NBC15 to see the Sheboygan North Raiders face off against the Waunakee Warriors..
Channel 3000
One last spin in Madison area roller rinks
Generations of Madisonians have flocked to local roller skating rinks, felt the rush of leather-and-popcorn-infused air blowing back feathered bangs or tickling sweat at the edges of tight fades. In a kaleidoscope of flashing disco lights or black-light glows, kids lit up like comets. Couples clasped palms in bubblegum-snapping tandem, solo acts arched triumphantly beneath limbo sticks. Forward and backward — but always counterclockwise — ordinary dance moves morphed into magic on wheels.
Channel 3000
Glennys E. Jelle
Glennys E. Jelle, age 94 passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg, WI. He was born at home in the Town of Primrose on November 16, 1927 the son of Martin and Laura (Tollefson) Jelle. Glennys attended the Primrose Center School. On December 12, 1948 he was united in marriage to Patricia Disch at the Primrose Lutheran Church. In addition to farming Glennys had worked for Lutz Surge in Black Earth and Economy Cement in Madison. Glennys and Pat became snowbirds in their later years wintering in Florida. He was a life-long member of the Primrose Lutheran Church and avid Packer fan.
Channel 3000
Mondovi shuts out Marshall 35-0
doorcountydailynews.com
Storm upset Eagles on rainy night on U102.1
The Kewaunee Storm pulled off the upset of all upsets Friday night in Southern Door, as the Storm beat the Eagles 15-12 to win a regional final. Kewaunee opened the game with a flea flicker, as Jesse Morales-Hernandez flipped it to Mitchell Thompson who found Peyton Kohnle for a 60 yard gain. Thompson would then drive the pile for a one yard touchdown.
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Channel 3000
Connie M. Busch
Connie M. Busch went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2022 after a short and courageous battle with cancer at her home with her family by her side. Connie was born May 27, 1959 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Jerome and Patricia (Welp) Cullen. Connie graduated...
Channel 3000
Suellen S. Adams
MADISON – Suellen S. Adams, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after a ten-month battle with liver cancer (cholangiocarcinoma). She was a joyful, compassionate, strong and creative wife and mother. Her ability to find a way to celebrate life’s small moments inspired both friends and family throughout her life.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
Channel 3000
Monticello falls in Division 4 state title match, finishes season as runners up
Division 4 Girls State Volleyball Championship: #1 McDonell Catholic Central 3, #5 Monticello 1.
Channel 3000
Kettle Moraine ends Sun Prairie East’s playoff bid winning 27-6
Final Score: #6 Kettle Moraine 27, #2 Sun Prairie East 6.
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
