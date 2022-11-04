Glennys E. Jelle, age 94 passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg, WI. He was born at home in the Town of Primrose on November 16, 1927 the son of Martin and Laura (Tollefson) Jelle. Glennys attended the Primrose Center School. On December 12, 1948 he was united in marriage to Patricia Disch at the Primrose Lutheran Church. In addition to farming Glennys had worked for Lutz Surge in Black Earth and Economy Cement in Madison. Glennys and Pat became snowbirds in their later years wintering in Florida. He was a life-long member of the Primrose Lutheran Church and avid Packer fan.

