Madison, WI

Channel 3000

Wisconsin volleyball beats Indiana, extend win streak to 12 matches

MADISON, Wis. — The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team took down Indiana in four sets Sunday to extend its win streak to 12 matches. The Badgers were lead by Sarah Franklin with 18 kills as Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek added nine each. At the net, Wisconsin totaled eight blocks in comparison to the Hoosiers’ four.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers grind out win over Maryland at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were able to handle both the elements and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, winning at home 23-10. With rain coming down and winds gusting, both teams turned to the rushing attack in the first half. For Wisconsin, it was a move that worked in their favor.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
NEW BERLIN, WI
gobadgers.ca

Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener

Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

John Peter Martin Haberle

MADISON- John Peter Martin Haberle, age 70, of Fitchburg, formerly of Verona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born at Methodist Hospital in Madison, on April 24, 1952, the son of John Lawrence Haberle and Wilma Helen (Ferris) Haberle. John was a...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Daniel Arthur Bader

Daniel Arthur Bader, age 66, formerly of Reeseville, Wisconsin died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 2, 2022 with his family by his side at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Daniel Was born on December 19, 1955 in Columbus, Wisconsin. The son of Boyd and Leona (Retzlaff) Bader. He graduated from Waupun High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed at Badger Cold Storage of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin then at Caine Transfer, Inc. in Lowell, Wisconsin until retirement.
REESEVILLE, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy

Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 3

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the second week of playoffs for the Friday Football Blitz, Ellsworth is facing off against Columbus. Ellsworth beats Columbus 28-6. Last week’s Game of the Week took NBC15 to see the Sheboygan North Raiders face off against the Waunakee Warriors..
ELLSWORTH, WI
Channel 3000

One last spin in Madison area roller rinks

Generations of Madisonians have flocked to local roller skating rinks, felt the rush of leather-and-popcorn-infused air blowing back feathered bangs or tickling sweat at the edges of tight fades. In a kaleidoscope of flashing disco lights or black-light glows, kids lit up like comets. Couples clasped palms in bubblegum-snapping tandem, solo acts arched triumphantly beneath limbo sticks. Forward and backward — but always counterclockwise — ordinary dance moves morphed into magic on wheels.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Glennys E. Jelle

Glennys E. Jelle, age 94 passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg, WI. He was born at home in the Town of Primrose on November 16, 1927 the son of Martin and Laura (Tollefson) Jelle. Glennys attended the Primrose Center School. On December 12, 1948 he was united in marriage to Patricia Disch at the Primrose Lutheran Church. In addition to farming Glennys had worked for Lutz Surge in Black Earth and Economy Cement in Madison. Glennys and Pat became snowbirds in their later years wintering in Florida. He was a life-long member of the Primrose Lutheran Church and avid Packer fan.
FITCHBURG, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Storm upset Eagles on rainy night on U102.1

The Kewaunee Storm pulled off the upset of all upsets Friday night in Southern Door, as the Storm beat the Eagles 15-12 to win a regional final. Kewaunee opened the game with a flea flicker, as Jesse Morales-Hernandez flipped it to Mitchell Thompson who found Peyton Kohnle for a 60 yard gain. Thompson would then drive the pile for a one yard touchdown.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Connie M. Busch

Connie M. Busch went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2022 after a short and courageous battle with cancer at her home with her family by her side. Connie was born May 27, 1959 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Jerome and Patricia (Welp) Cullen. Connie graduated...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Suellen S. Adams

MADISON – Suellen S. Adams, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after a ten-month battle with liver cancer (cholangiocarcinoma). She was a joyful, compassionate, strong and creative wife and mother. Her ability to find a way to celebrate life’s small moments inspired both friends and family throughout her life.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI

