Boys cross country: F-M’s McGinn wins by slim margin, Auburn takes sectional title (65 photos)
Verona — Fayetteville-Manlius runner Nolan McGinn held off Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden Betts by one-tenth of a second and the Auburn boys won the team title, beating out Fayetteville-Manlius in an exciting Class AA boys cross country championship race at the Section III championship meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Final Section III girls volleyball rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Poll results: Who are the best Section III boys soccer players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best boys soccer players in Section III this fall. Thousands of votes were submitted, and the races were extremely close among the six leagues of Section III boys soccer.
Holland Patent football avenges 46-point loss to Adirondack with Class C semifinal victory (photos)
The last time Holland Patent faced top-seeded Adirondack on the football field, the Golden Knights were on the wrong side of a 46-point blowout. Two weeks later, Holland Patent head coach Brian Briggs and his team came away with an upset victory over the previously undefeated Wildcats 25-20 in the Class C semifinal round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
No one is safe in Class C (what we learned from Section III football semifinals)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football championships are just days away and teams put it all on the line to earn their spot at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend. We saw some heavyweights prove why they have been favorites and saw some underdogs show that they have been overlooked this fall.
HS football playoffs: Morrisville-Eaton tops West Canada Valley in OT, moves on to section final
Top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton’s sectional semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded West Canada Valley on Friday was all too familiar. The last time the Warriors and Indians faced off was in last year’s Section III 8-man championship game -- a contest where WCV squeezed out a 38-36 win.
Cazenovia swimmers help F-M win sectional Class A title
SYRACUSE – In recent years, Cazenovia High School has provided a reliable pipeline to the Fayetteville-Manlius girls swim team that has home meets right down the road at Cazenovia College. Even after Morgan Kingsley’s graduation, the flow of talent continued to make an impact as Kate Millson led a...
Homer running back explodes for 385 yards, 5 TDs in Class B semifinal win over Camden
Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been a true workhorse for his team all year. The all-state wrestler had his number called 39 times for 385 yards and five touchdowns, as his second-seeded Trojans cruised to a 64-40 victory over Camden in Friday’s Class B semifinal matchup.
CBA star quarterback misses second half with apparent injury; status for championship game unknown
The Christian Brothers Academy football team defeated Utica Proctor 42-8 in the Section III Class AA semifinals on Friday night, but in the win, there may have been a loss. Star quarterback Jordan Rae did not appear in the second half after throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Axe: Two different views of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record
Syracuse, N.Y. — If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, what is one to make of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record following a loss to Pittsburgh that extended the Orange losing streak to three games?. One could find themselves in an argument with, well, themselves on how...
Fayetteville-Manlius senior’s 5 TDs lift his team to semifinal victory over New Hartford
Senior running back TJ Conley exploded for five total touchdowns in top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius’ Class A semifinal victory over fourth-seeded New Hartford at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. “TJ, he’s a special kid,” F-M head coach Dan Sullivan said. “When we block well for him it’s easy runs and when we don’t...
Why is a once 6-0 Syracuse team falling apart? Right now, Dino Babers doesn’t have a lot of answers
Pittsburgh — Five times during his postgame press conference Saturday, Dino Babers uttered essentially the same line. Syracuse’s seventh-year coach couldn’t find much to say after an ugly 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh. He provided few assessments of his team’s performance on either side of the ball and seemed emotional when asked about his offense’s struggles.
CBA football coach won’t discuss quarterback situation ahead of championship game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy quarterback Jordan Rae was spotted in a sling at the Section III Football Committee’s annual staging meeting on Monday morning. When asked about the quarterback, CBA coach Casey Brown said, “We’re not gonna talk about his medicals.”
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
Fair leads Syracuse women past Stony Brook in basketball season opener
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win in her hometown at her alma mater, Felisha Legette-Jack addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard to come into our house and take what belongs to us,” she said. “Let’s go Syracuse.”
How a Syracuse guy from a family of 12 kids helped bring home the Micron deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kevin Younis’ 87-year-old mom was in the audience as the president of the United States celebrated the arrival of a new semiconductor industry that could transform Syracuse. Just before the president spoke, Joanne Younis, who raised 12 kids in a working-class neighborhood on the southwest...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
20-year-old shot multiple times on South Side of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on the South Side of Syracuse Sunday, police said. At 9:45 a.m. Sunday police responded to Upstate University Hospital where a man was seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The...
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
