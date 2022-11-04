Read full article on original website
SZA Teases New Music With “PSA” Video, “S.O.S.” Clues
Today is SZA’s birthday (happy birthday, SZA!), and to celebrate, she’s teasing a brand-new song/video, “PSA.” Now, to backtrack, last year SZA’s “Good Days” video teased “Shirt” (which finally came out last month), and the “Shirt” video featured the phrase “S.O.S.” written on her wrist. If you’re still following: This new “PSA” video ends with the morse code for “S.O.S.” That code is also now her Instagram bio. To sum up, fans are thinking that SZA’s forthcoming album will be called S.O.S.. At the same time, the “Shirt” video also had references to “NO CTRL” (maybe another possible album title?) and “DEC” (maybe the album release month?). Either way, puzzling this out is more fun than watching the Midterm Election results roll in.
Watch Smino Perform A Laid-Back Luv 4 Rent Medley On Fallon
A week and a half ago, the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino released his lush, melodic new album Luv 4 Rent. Smino led that LP off with the J. Cole collab “90 Proof,” and he also got contributions from peers like Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, and Ravyn Lenae. Last night, Smino performed a couple of the album’s tracks in a warm, effortless appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.
Snoop Dogg Biopic In Development
A biopic about Snoop Dogg is in development. Per The Hollywood Reporter, a film about the rapper is in the works with director Allen Hughes (Menace II Society, Dead Presidents) and writer Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) attached. Snoop Dogg will also serve as one of the film’s producers, and it’ll be released in conjunction with Death Row Pictures, a new offshoot of Death Row Records, which Snoop bought earlier this year.
Stream Envy’s Beautifully Heavy New EP Seimei
For decades, the Japanese band Envy has specialized in a heart-surging sound that doesn’t belong to any particular genre. Envy started out as a hardcore band before moving into a vast, expressive hybrid style that combined black metal scraggle-roar, shoegaze whoosh, and post-rock tingle. They’re often credited with inventing the blackgaze subgenre, but it seems like they did that entirely by accident. And while many bands have tried to adapt Envy’s style, nobody does it like Envy themselves. They’re still doing it, too.
Mimi Parker Was The Aching Spirit That Shaped Low’s Incomparable Sound
Slowcore, like all genres, is nominally ambiguous until you hear it: the glacial pace, the minimalist arrangements, the soft dynamics. Once you combine those elements, something clicks into place. Although they appear in all kinds of music, their union is most prominent in the ever-nebulous slowcore. Low, the Duluth, Minnesota duo consisting of married couple guitarist-vocalist Alan Sparhawk and drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker, are one of the progenitors of the subgenre. In some ways, they define it just as much Nirvana define grunge, My Bloody Valentine define shoegaze, or Rites Of Spring define post-hardcore. Still, Low were always unapologetically Low; they had their own mode of musical expression that no one else could truly emulate.
Charli XCX Teams With Benito Skinner For Amazon Comedy Series Overcompensating
Charli XCX will handle the music for Overcompensating, a scripted comedy series from social media celebrity Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama) that will be coming to Amazon. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Charli will also serve as one of the executive producers on the show, which is being produced by A24.
MSCHF Put 24kGoldn’s Arm In An Art Gallery And It Got A Fist Bump From Cousin Greg
If you’re familiar with the art-stunt collective MSCHF, it’s probably because they partnered with Lil Nas X on his Satanic Nikes. The group — whose other projects include a rubber chicken that doubles as a bong and a mashup of Axe Body Spray with Chanel No. 5 perfume — has since grazed the music world by collaborating with the Weeknd on a saw blade that plays Dawn FM single “Out Of Time.” The latest mischief perpetuated by MSCHF involves another chart-topping performer, rapper and singer 24kGoldn of “Mood” fame.
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero (Bleachers Remix)”
A week and a half ago, Taylor Swift released Midnights, a fairly low-key pop album that’s putting up absolutely insane numbers. In its first week, Midnights sold more copies than any other album in seven years. It also made Taylor Swift the first artist ever to occupy all top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week. Right now, the #1 song in America is “Anti-Hero” — the “everybody is a sexy baby” track and the first Midnights song to get a video. Now, Swift has teamed up with her main Midnights collaborator for a new version of “Anti-Hero.”
Watch Bruce Springsteen Play Acoustic And Tell Dirty Jokes At The Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit
Bruce Springsteen has this thing that he does every year. In the fall, Springsteen gets together with the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation for Stand Up For Heroes, a benefit show that raises money for wounded veterans. Springsteen always shares the bill with comedians, including his friend Jon Stewart. He plays acoustic, and he tries out some dirty jokes of his own. It’s like like we’re starved of opportunities to see Springsteen in full-on embarrassing-dad mode, but he truly embraces the role at these shows.
Kid Cudi Calls Out “Toxic” Fans Complaining About His SoundCloud Song Removal
Kid Cudi is beefing with his fans over his choice to remove a song from SoundCloud. “I fkn love u @KiDCuDi thank you so making this masterpiece,” a fan tweeted today with a SoundCloud screenshot. “U know i released this officially right?” Cudi replied in a tweet of his own. Another fan replied: “The OG version on SoundCloud hits different.” That, apparently, was too much for Cudi, who wrote back, “Taking it off.”
Pile – “Loops”
The great rock band Pile have announced a new album, All Fiction, which will be out on February 17. It’s their proper follow-up to 2019’s Green And Gray, and comes after last year’s pandemic project Songs Known Together, Alone, which found leader Rick Maguire revisiting some of his older songs. Today, they’re sharing the album’s searing and claustrophobic lead single “Loops.”
Watch The New Trailer For Whitney Houston Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody
I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the new Whitney Houston biopic starring Naomi Ackie, already got one trailer back in September. Today, just over a month from the film’s Christmas-week release, a second trailer has emerged. This one showcases more of the drama in the movie, starting with Ackie-as-Houston pushing back against the perception that her music is too white. Watch below.
Hatchie – “Nosedive”
Earlier this year, Australian dream-pop artist Hatchie released a new album, Giving The World Away. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Nosedive,” which she says she wrote “with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] last year after we hit up an amazing goth megaclub in Denver on a weeknight.”
Alex G – “All You Wanted” (Michelle Branch Cover)
Alex G is currently out on the road in support of his latest album God Save The Animals, and he recently swung by the SiriusXM studios for a live session. If you’ve ever seen Alex G live, you know he loves to break out some unexpected covers, and he didn’t disappoint here either. Giannascoli offered up his take on Michelle Branch’s “All You Wanted” — The Spirit Room, the album it appears on, turned 20 last year. Check it out alongside a studio rendition of “Miracles” below.
Fleet Foxes – “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” (Feat. Tim Bernardes)
Fleet Foxes have shared a new song, “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” which was written for the documentary Wildcat, which will be released in theaters on December 21 and through Amazon Prime on December 30. The movie follows a veteran who travels to the Amazon, meets a woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and is entrusted with an orphaned ocelot.
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo
Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.
Jeff Tweedy – “I Hear… Goodnight” (Low & The Dirty Three Cover)
Jeff Tweedy has shared a cover of “I Hear… Goodnight,” a song that appears on Low and the Dirty Three’s 2001 collaborative EP In The Fishtank. Low’s Mimi Parker passed away this weekend. Tweedy produced the group’s 2013 album The Invisible Way. The Wilco leader put out the cover through his Starship Casual newsletter. Listen to it here.
Oddisee – “Ghetto To Meadow” (Feat. Freeway) & “Hard To Tell”
Back in 2020, Oddisee, the great DC-raised and Brooklyn-based rapper and producer, released his surprise EP Odd Cure, which he recorded while self-isolating in the early pandemic days. That was a great record. Oddisee hasn’t released a full studio album since 2017’s The Iceberg, but that’s about to change. For a while now, Oddisee has been promising a new LP called To What End. The album was originally supposed to come out this week, but it’s been pushed to January. Today, Oddisee has released a couple of new tracks, and based on those songs, the album will be worth the wait.
slowthai – “I Know Nothing”
In the past few months, the impish and energetic UK rapper slowthai has been on his guest-verse grind, showing up on tracks from Kenny Beats and Mount Kimbie. Today, slowthai has a new track of his own. It’s a bit of a sonic departure, and it also exists for a specific reason. The FADER reports that slowthai’s new song “I Know Nothing” soundtracks a new Beats By Dre ad that features a bunch of soccer stars.
Narrow Head – “Moments Of Clarity”
Two years ago, the heavy Texan alt-rockers Narrow Head impressed a whole lot of people with their album 12th House Rock. Today, the band has announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called Moments Of Clarity, set to arrive early next year. The band recorded the album in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, and it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, as touring guitarist Kora Puckett is now a permanent member of the band.
