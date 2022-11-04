ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STATE COLLEGE, PA

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — Saturday was simply a business trip for the Nittany Lions, who came on the road and beat Indiana 45-14. It was the fourth time this season no. 15 Penn State put up 40+ points. Saturday was a windy day in Bloomington, so with a banged...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kaytron Allen ran for 86 yards and scored a season-high three times Saturday while Nicholas Singleton rushed for 73 yards and another score to help No. 16 Penn State rout Indiana 45-14. The Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) have won eight of the last nine in this series and six of their wins this season have come by double digits.
Nittany Nation Gameday: Indiana Preview

After a disappointing loss to Ohio State, no. 15 Penn State heads to Indiana to play the Hoosiers. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week we go one-on-one with Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr, and go behind the scenes of Penn State's flyover.
