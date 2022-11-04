BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kaytron Allen ran for 86 yards and scored a season-high three times Saturday while Nicholas Singleton rushed for 73 yards and another score to help No. 16 Penn State rout Indiana 45-14. The Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) have won eight of the last nine in this series and six of their wins this season have come by double digits.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO